TROOPERS Celebrates Major Wins at HR Vendors of the Year Awards Malaysia 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TROOPERS, Malaysia's revolutionary gig workforce platform, emerged as a big winner at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2024, proudly claiming Gold for Best Gig Workforce Management Platform and celebrating its Chief Operating Officer, Craig Goonting, who was awarded Silver for Leader of the Year.

These accolades underscore TROOPERS' unwavering dedication to reshaping the gig economy, empowering businesses, and providing life-changing opportunities for gig workers across Malaysia.

From Left 1. Craig Goonting, Chief Operating Officer of TROOPERS 2. Christine Lai, Sales & Partnership, Senior Associate of TROOPERS 3. Andrea Ong, Head Digital Transformation & Change Management of TROOPERS 4. Sian Hui, Cheong, Manager of Account & Finance of TROOPERS. 5. Kelvin Lee, Co-founder of TROOPERS 6. Joshua Tan, Co-founder & CEO of TROOPERS

Driving Excellence in Gig Workforce Management

The Gold award for Best Gig Workforce Management Platform highlights TROOPERS' transformative approach to job matching and talent solutions. With a focus on seamless connections, flexible hiring, and empowering the gig workforce with machine learning technology, TROOPERS continues to lead the charge in gig workforce innovation.

"HR leaders are at a critical juncture, where they are facing pressure to become both more cost-efficient and more strategic. That is a challenging balance to strike, and one that is difficult to traverse without the support of the right recruitment partner. Our congratulations go out to TROOPERS for demonstrating commitment towards job matching and talent solutions, and impressing our jury members with their services for connecting in-house hiring managers with flexible talent options," said Aditi Sharma Kalra, Editor-in-Chief, Human Resources Online.

A Visionary Leader Recognized

TROOPERS' Chief Operating Officer, Craig Goonting, was recognized with Silver for Leader of the Year, reflecting his exceptional leadership and vision in driving TROOPERS to new heights. His focus on innovation, efficiency, and building a people-first organization has cemented TROOPERS as a trusted name in the gig economy.

"This recognition is not just about me—it's about the incredible team at TROOPERS, the clients who trust us, and the talents who inspire us every day. Together, we're reshaping the way people work and businesses hire," said Goonting.

About TROOPERS

TROOPERS Innovation Sdn Bhd, established in 2017, is Malaysia's largest platform for flexible workforce management, revolutionizing the way businesses and job seekers connect in the modern gig economy. With over 500K+ work shifts fulfilled and a total of RM 46 million paid to gig workers over the past 7 years, TROOPERS leverages advanced technology, including machine learning, to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Our 3-time award-winning platform offers a centralized, transparent, and accountable ecosystem for over 500 companies in Southeast Asia, including Singapore. TROOPERS provides end-to-end workforce management solutions, covering recruitment, onboarding, and payroll, across various industries: administrative support, financial services, F&B and retail assistance, and technical needs for specialized roles.

For more information, please visit https://www.troopers.com.my/ .

SOURCE TROOPERS Innovation