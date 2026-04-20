BANGKOK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scroll through your social feed lately, and you have likely spotted the Comfee Gusto Air Conditioner everywhere. From in-depth tech reviews to aesthetic "Room Tours," Gusto has rapidly evolved into a nationwide trend. While influencers are praising its style and smart designs, the real reason it has captured the hearts of Thais is far more practical: beneath the viral fame lies a smart cooling solution that tackles the time-consuming struggles and compromise of comfort in daily life.

Troubles Fixed in One: Comfee Gusto Became Thailand's Must-Have AC for Every Home Comfee Gusto, Praised by Influencers, Dedicated for local families

Here is why users and professionals are calling Gusto the ultimate "Life Saver" and "Fashionable Styler" for tropical living:

Scene 1: Ever rushed out the door, only to spend your commute obsessing over whether you forgot to turn off the AC? Or maybe you've had those exhausting days where you drag yourself home through the intense Thai heat, only to find the house has been soaking up warmth all day long—and even after switching the AC on, it takes forever for the room to finally cool down. And let's not forget the daily struggle of tearing up the couch cushions just to find a missing remote when all you want to do is sit down and relax.

No more remote hunting: Peace of mind and control from anywhere.

The renowned tech reviewer คุยกับลุงช่าง, experienced in home-appliance testing, was genuinely impressed by Gusto's comprehensive Smart Control. "When rushing to catch a ride, you can simply turn the AC off via your phone if you forgot," he noted. "But the most amazing feature is the Location-Based Service—Gusto can automatically turn on when you're 15 km away from home, welcoming you with a cool breeze."

Beyond completely replacing the easily lost traditional remote, the SmartHome App elevates daily life. It features Energy Management for visible, real-time power tracking, and a Sleep Curve function that lets users customize temperature throughout the night. Gusto turns "out-of-home anxiety" into "always-on, personalized control," perfectly fitting a busy, connected lifestyle.

Pet influencer ข้าวเหนียว แมวมีม also shared the joy of Smart Control from a fur-parent's perspective: "Even when I'm out all day, I can switch the AC on or off for my cats and dogs right from my phone. Knowing my little ones are always comfortable at home honestly makes me so much happier—it's like our whole household, pets included, has leveled up to a smarter way of living."

Scene 2: Thailand's summer heat is relentless, and for most households that means the air conditioner runs almost non-stop from morning till night. The longer it stays on, the higher the energy consumption climbs—putting real pressure on monthly budgets. Many users find themselves caught in a frustrating tug-of-war: endure the sweltering heat to save on bills, or keep the AC running and brace for a painful electricity statement. What if your air conditioner could stay on all day without draining your wallet?

ECO+ AI Algorithm: Intelligent cooling that cuts costs without cutting comfort.

Tech reviewer เจ้ศรีปากอ้า, known for professional appliance benchmarking, was notably impressed after putting Gusto's energy performance to the test. "Comfee's new-generation ECO+ energy-saving technology is a game-changer," he shared. "It uses an AI algorithm to continuously analyze room conditions and dynamically balance efficiency with comfort. With just one press, ECO+ Mode saves over 30% energy compared to normal cooling mode—meaning you can keep your home cool around the clock without dreading the bill." For Thai households facing long, hot summers, Gusto delivers the rare combination of marathon cooling and lean running costs.

Scene 3: Ever walked into your room, switched on the AC, but only to be greeted by a wave of musty, stale air? Dust and bacteria have been quietly building up inside the unit for weeks. You tell yourself you'll book a professional cleaning soon, but between the hefty service fees and the hassle of staying home to wait for a technician, "soon" never quite comes.

One-tap Active Clean+: A 42-minute self-clean for fresher, worry-free airflow.

Home-and-family influencer โดโด หลานตัวดี, who prioritizes household decoration and daily health, was completely won over by Gusto's self-cleaning capability. She explained, "With just a single tap on the app, Active Clean+ runs a thorough 42-minute cycle that flushes out internal dust and bacteria, keeping the unit fresh and its performance steady." Gusto effortlessly tackles both health concerns and time constraints, making all-day AC use safer and truly effortless for the whole family.

Scene 4: Have you ever woken up after a full night with the AC on feeling worse than when you went to bed—throat dry and scratchy like sandpaper, skin tight and dehydrated? Or spent a humid evening with that sticky, clammy feeling you just can't shake off? Most air conditioners ignoring the silent comfort killer lurking in every Thai home: humidity.

AI Humidity Control: Balanced Cooling for Ture Comfort

Darin.Diary, a popular family content creator raising a cute child, shared how Gusto transformed her family's everyday comfort. "With a little one at home, I'm always worried about sleep quality—too humid and things start to feel sticky and musty; too dry and my baby wakes up uncomfortable," she explained. "Gusto's AI Humidity Control automatically keeps the room within the ideal 40%–70% humidity range. If it's too humid, it works harder to remove excess moisture; if it's getting too dry, it modulates itself to retain just the right amount. You just activate it and forget it. Now we enjoy perfectly fresh, balanced air all night long, and the whole family actually wakes up feeling rested."

Scene 5: It's incredibly frustrating when your home appliances start failing just a few months after purchase. Between sudden power dips, high humidity, and salty air rusting out the parts, dealing with broken ACs and expensive, time-consuming repair calls is a headache.

Durable solution built to last, with easier steps for maintenance.

The Tech KOL, Extreme IT, seasoned in deep hardware teardowns, was highly impressed by Gusto's robust build quality. He pointed out, "It features a UV conformal coating on the board and golden anti-corrosion components that actively resist oxidation and rust. Plus, its 80V–265V wide-voltage operation keeps performance incredibly stable even during sudden power swings."

Comfee Gusto is more than an appliance; it represents a lifestyle shift towards smart life, healthy air, comfy cooling and fashionable design. It validates the brand's promise to help users "Live Joyfully." Don't miss out on the trend that is reshaping Thai homes. Comfee Gusto is currently available on Shopee. Join the conversation and share your chill moments with Comfee.

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SOURCE Comfee