Truecaller launches the world's first AI cloned voice detection

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, is proud to announce the latest feature in its arsenal of spam and scam fighting abilities: the AI Call Scanner. The AI Call Scanner is designed to use AI to fight AI and can warn users in real time, on the phone call - if it detects that the voice you are hearing is AI-generated. The AI Call Scanner is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesized voices, empowering our users to safeguard themselves against potential scams and fraudulent activities. Through superior data, a long history of identifying calling patterns, through community input and with the use of advanced technology Truecaller is warning users before answering a suspicious call or text message. With this launch Truecaller now adds another functionality to safeguard users during the call as well.

Three seconds! That's how much of your voice an AI voice synthesizer needs to generate a complete clone of your voice. Illegitimate voice cloning and speech synthesis technologies are improving fast and are, unfortunately, already commoditized and ubiquitous. This next wave of AI scams will prey on the most vulnerable side of people's psyche: the threat of our loved ones in danger.

The AI Call Scanner is built right into the Truecaller Android app, is part of the Premium subscription and is being rolled out globally, with US as the first market. The system is designed with simplicity and effectiveness in mind. If a user receives a suspicious call, all they have to do is tap a dedicated button within the Truecaller interface. The call is instantly merged with our secure phone line which records a sample of the caller's voice. This voice sample is then processed by Truecallers advanced AI model, which has been rigorously trained to identify the unique characteristics of human speech and distinguish it from AI-generated voices. All this happens in just a few seconds and we are proud to launch the service with a high degree of accuracy.

"The risks of AI voice scams are increasing due to the proliferation of AI voice synthesizers. Our goal has been to find an effective and reliable solution before things get out of hand. I am proud to announce that Truecaller is the world's first dialler with AI voice detection built in. Truecaller already uses AI in many different ways and this was a logical and much-needed extension of Truecaller's scam fighting abilities," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder at Truecaller.

While AI Call Scanner is launching on Android first, we are already exploring avenues for further improvement and expansion, including an imminent iOS launch. Our team is actively researching ways to refine the AI model's accuracy, reduce response times, and adapt to emerging trends in voice synthesis technology. Additionally, we are considering the potential integration of AI Call Scanner with other communication platforms and devices to extend its reach and impact.

You can read more about this latest feature (and more) on our official blog and community.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 383 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team.

