Truecaller Lite Brings Caller ID and Fraud Protection to Millions of Entry-Level Android Phones

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today announced the launch of Truecaller Lite, a new app designed specifically for entry-level Android smartphones across Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Many of the markets experiencing the fastest growth in spam and fraud are also those where entry-level Android devices remain the most common way people access the Internet. Yet users of these devices often face limitations in storage, memory, and processing power that can make running feature-rich applications more challenging. Truecaller Lite was built to address that gap.

At just 10 MB, Truecaller Lite is a separate, native Android app designed from the ground up for devices with limited resources. The app delivers the protections users rely on most, including caller ID, spam and fraud blocking, and number search, while remaining fast, lightweight, and reliable on entry-level smartphones.

Following its initial availability in Nigeria and Colombia earlier this year, Truecaller Lite is now expanding to Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, Chile, Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, with additional launches planned across emerging markets.

The expansion comes at a time when fraud and unwanted communication continue to grow globally. In 2025 alone, Truecaller identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls worldwide. Many of the markets most affected by these trends are also those where entry-level Android devices dominate, making accessible protection more important than ever.

"Safe communication should not depend on the phone you have," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. "The next billion users live in markets where entry-level devices are often the norm. Truecaller Lite is a new product built specifically for them, and it was important for us to provide the same protection from spam and fraud that users expect from Truecaller around the world."

Truecaller Lite is now available across the expanding launch markets through the Google Play Store.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller-lite-brings-caller-id-and-fraud-protection-to-millions-of-entry-level-android-phones,c4360011

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4360011/4143516.pdf Press Release Truecaller Lite https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/pr---explainer,c3545498 PR - Explainer https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/pr---product-images,c3545499 PR - Product Images https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/pr---overview,c3545501 PR - Overview

SOURCE Truecaller AB