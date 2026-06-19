SYDNEY, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trupeer AI, the workflow knowledge layer for teams and AI agents, today announced the appointment of Raghu Subramanian as President and Chief Business Officer as the company accelerates its expansion in Australia, a high-readiness enterprise technology market where advanced AI adoption is outpacing the knowledge infrastructure needed to support it. Backed by RTP Global, Salesforce Ventures and trusted by more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries and over 120 languages, Trupeer is strengthening its leadership team to scale adoption across Australian enterprises, technology-led organisations.

Trupeer AI Appoints Former UiPath APAC President & CEO Raghu Subramanian to Accelerate Australian Enterprise Growth

Australia's tech sector contributed AUD 248.5 billion in 2025, growing 50% faster than the broader economy, yet 150,000+ businesses report digital capability shortages and 51% of workers lack at least one required skill, a gap worth AUD 25 billion if closed by 2035. With over one million tech workers and advanced enterprise AI adoption underway, agentic deployments are surfacing the knowledge-infrastructure problem Trupeer was built to solve. For Australian enterprises operating across borders, Trupeer's 120-language platform ensures knowledge captured locally is distributed seamlessly across global teams. Customers have reported significant outcomes, including 75% faster onboarding and software implementation time-to-value, and a 60% reduction in support tickets through self-serve knowledge.

Raghu joins from a distinguished career at the forefront of enterprise automation. As a founding member of the management team at UiPath, he was part of the core executive team that helped build the company into a $35+ billion NYSE-listed enterprise. He established UiPath's APAC operations in 2016 and later served as President & CEO for India and APAC. Raghu's experience scaling enterprise technology businesses across the Asia-Pacific region gives him direct insight into the operational and knowledge challenges Australian enterprises. Bringing over 25 years of enterprise technology leadership, Raghu has built and scaled enterprise businesses across global markets, with deep expertise in automation, business process management, and enterprise AI adoption. Prior to joining UiPath, he served as CTO of EXL Service.

At Trupeer, he will lead the company's next phase of commercial expansion, with a sharp focus on Australian enterprises accelerating agentic AI adoption and the operators of offshore capability centre networks across the Asia-Pacific region.

Shivali Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder, Trupeer AI, said, "Raghu has spent decades helping organisations adopt and scale transformative technologies and brings deep experience in building enterprises globally. Having seen first-hand the challenges enterprises face in organisational knowledge and agentic AI enablement, Raghu immediately resonated with our vision and the momentum Trupeer has built globally. His expertise will help us strengthen our commercial capabilities, deepen partnerships, and unlock the next phase of growth at Trupeer."

Raghu Subramanian, President and Chief Business Officer, Trupeer AI, said, "Enterprises have long struggled to get real value from AI, and the reason is fragmented context. As businesses operate across languages, geographies, and distributed teams, critical knowledge often becomes difficult to access, share, and act on consistently. The knowledge that makes AI useful sits trapped in people's heads and scattered across tools. In the agentic AI era, where agents are only as good as the context they run on, that gap becomes the difference between AI that works and doesn't. This is the gap Trupeer was built to close. I look forward to partnering with enterprises and organisations across the globe to build the context layer that makes enterprise knowledge structured, accessible, and actionable, and AI genuinely useful."

About Trupeer

Trupeer AI is the workflow knowledge layer for enterprises that enables teams and AI agents. The company helps organizations capture critical operational knowledge that is often trapped in the minds of subject matter experts and scattered across tools, transforming it into structured, accessible, and queryable knowledge. Its platform captures enterprise workflows and turns unstructured, multimodal input into SOPs, guides, studio-quality videos, training assets into 120+ languages and continuously updated, AI-ready context that intelligent agents can leverage, making institutional knowledge accessible, actionable, and queryable. Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures, Trupeer supports more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries, including Fortune 100 enterprises, Global Capability Centers and technology-enabled business services companies.

Further details: https://www.trupeer.ai/

SOURCE Trupeer Technologies Pvt Ltd