TTC and CQSE Join Forces to Revolutionize Test Orchestration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, a leader in software testing and quality assurance, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with CQSE, a trailblazer in advanced code-scanning solutions. This collaboration is set to transform how organizations orchestrate and optimize their testing processes.

"At TTC, we are committed to delivering solutions that empower our clients to achieve the highest standards in software quality and efficiency," says Darin Aarons, CEO at TTC Singapore. "Our partnership with CQSE and their Teamscale solution is a game-changer, enabling us to provide real-time insights and analytics, improve test coverage, and enhance testing velocity. Together, we are set to redefine the landscape of software testing."

CQSE's Teamscale is a revolutionary code-scanning solution that centralizes all test assets into a single, technology-agnostic platform. With this powerful tool, coupled with the expertise of TTC's experienced software engineers, organizations can seamlessly validate and verify test coverage, spanning requirements, manual testing, and automated testing, all the way down to the code level.

"Collaborating with TTC allows us to bring our advanced code-scanning solution to a broader audience," says Andreas Göb, consultant for software quality at CQSE. "The combination of Teamscale and TTC's experienced engineers will help organizations swiftly identify duplicate or redundant test coverage, reducing rework and maintenance costs while significantly increasing test velocity. This partnership is a win-win for businesses striving for efficiency and innovation."

This partnership aims to assist organizations in optimizing their testing efforts by focusing on testing the changes made, resulting in cost savings and higher efficiency. It allows technology teams to shift from being a cost center to becoming efficient innovation centers, driving growth and excellence in software quality.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit ttcglobal.com and cqse.eu.

About TTC

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward nearly twenty years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with the world's largest organizations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit www.ttcglobal.com.

About CQSE

CQSE GmbH develops the Software Intelligence platform Teamscale. Teamscale accompanies software development and offers the possibility to continuously make the quality of a system visible. It combines the requirements of project managers, developers, testers and quality engineers and enables long-term and successful quality controlling. In addition to tooling, CQSE's portfolio includes services for assessing the quality of software systems and ensuring their long-term maintainability: from auditing different quality characteristics to introducing continuous quality-control processes in development and testing. To learn more, visit www.cqse.eu.

