TTC Appoints Judy McKay as General Manager of Christchurch to Facilitate Expansion

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Testing Consultancy (TTC), a global leader in software assurance and quality testing services, is excited to announce its expansion to Christchurch, New Zealand. This strategic expansion is led by the appointment of Judy A. McKay as General Manager, underscoring TTC's commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional service to its clients in the region.

Judy brings to TTC an impressive background with more than two decades of experience in the IT and software testing industries. Most recently serving as General Manager at Datacom in Christchurch, she was instrumental in developing the Quality Assurance practice for Digital Engineering, significantly growing the team and expanding its reach into Australia and the Philippines. Her tenure at Datacom, along with previous leadership roles at Planit Software Testing, Hewlett Packard, and Cisco Systems, has equipped her with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in software testing and quality assurance.

Under Judy's leadership, Christchurch is set to become a cornerstone of TTC's operations in New Zealand, providing a full range of technology solutions and consulting services. These include Quality Transformation, Automated Software Testing, Business Intelligence (BI), and many more, tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

"I am thrilled to join TTC and lead the charge in Christchurch," said Judy McKay. "It's an honour to be at the helm of such a vibrant team and to have the opportunity to drive growth and innovation in our services. I look forward to building on TTC's legacy of excellence and helping our clients navigate the complexities of software delivery with confidence and ease."

Paul Whiston, CEO of TTC, commented, "Judy's appointment and the opening of our Christchurch office are key milestones in our ongoing mission to be the world's leading software assurance provider. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills, and deep industry knowledge make her the perfect choice to lead our efforts in New Zealand. We are confident that under Judy's guidance, TTC Christchurch will set new standards in quality assurance and testing services."

About TTC Global:

TTC is a premier global software assurance provider dedicated to transforming the way organizations deliver technology. Founded in 2004, TTC brings global learnings and best practices to deliver locally appropriate solutions across New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Europe. With a focus on increasing the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost, TTC continues to be the partner of choice for leading organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ttcglobal.com.

For further information, please contact:

Krizelle Lacson, TTC Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 0212085909

SOURCE TTC Global