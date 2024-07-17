TUGE Technologies Unveils Advanced vSIM IoT Solutions at MWC 2024, Expanding Global Reach

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), TUGE Technologies, a leader in cloud-based communication and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), took center stage with its innovative vSIM technology. The company unveiled a suite of 5G vSIM-enabled mobile broadband devices, including MiFi, CPE, dongles, IoT modules, trackers, industrial gateways, and in-vehicle terminals. The products, designed for global markets, are integrated with advanced features and services that enhance communication management efficiency, gaining praise from international customers. Noted for the performance and reliability, TUGE's vSIM mobile broadband solutions continue to perform strongly in markets across the US, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Highlighting its technological expertise, TUGE introduced a pioneering cellular-satellite hybrid communication solution at MWC 2024. The innovation allows for seamless connectivity from ground to air, marking a significant advancement in mobile IoT and reinforcing TUGE's position as a dominant force in the global telecommunications landscape.

TUGE also unveiled several innovative solutions, including the Internet Protocol Camera (IPC) Go Global Solution and the Global One-Stop eSIM Solution. These solutions are built upon TUGE 's AIoT platform, which is powered by their proprietary vSIM technology. They offer various advantages such as being SIM card-free, providing instant activation, offering multi-operator coverage, and enabling global unified management. With local data costs and global integrated data operations, these solutions empower IPC enterprises to achieve rapid global deployment.

Leveraging intelligent integration of global cellular networks, TUGE is building a low-altitude, integrated heterogeneous network that combines near-field WiFi/Bluetooth, wide-area 4G/5G, and aerial Middle Earth Orbit (MEO)/Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. The approach ensures genuine global coverage, offering ubiquitous connectivity services tailored for the globalization of mobile IoT. By utilizing cellular networks in areas with coverage and satellite systems where terrestrial networks are unavailable, TUGE achieves unparalleled global network access. Looking to the future, the company anticipates providing high-performance connectivity solutions and a unified, global connectivity management platform, seamlessly connecting diverse smart devices worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://en.tugegroup.com; For business inquires, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE TUGE Technologies