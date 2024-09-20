Tulufan, Xinjiang: For the first time, a new energy plant and station has achieved "all-green electricity" operation

TULUFAN, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, employees of State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company came to State Power Investment Zhongli Tenghui Qiquanhu Photovoltaic Power Station to provide comprehensive technical support and guidance for new energy enterprises.

Seven wind power and photovoltaic power generation enterprises, including Xinjiang Jize Power Generation Company in Tulufan, have obtained 6.035 million KWH of grid electricity by purchasing 6,035 "green certificates" to achieve "green electricity - green electricity" and achieve green energy use in the whole link of new energy power generation.

The green power certificate, referred to as "green certificate", is the only certificate that identifies the production and consumption of renewable energy power. Promoting the all-green operation of new energy power generation is an important measure to promote the green consumption of renewable energy.

"Before, we were just 'producers' of green electricity. Now the buyers of green certificates have become green electricity consumers, and the production process is fully green." Qiquan Lake photovoltaic power station inspection officer Forzati Dilishati said.

Since the launch of the green electricity and green certificate market, State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company has actively promoted green electricity trading, promoted the supply of green electricity and green certificates in multiple scenarios, promoted the rapid promotion and popularization of related services in Tulufan, and helped build a new power system.

In the first eight months of this year, the cumulative volume of green electricity transactions in Xinjiang reached 1.174 billion KWH, 93.83 times that of the whole year of 2022.

SOURCE State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company