Tulufan, Xinjiang: Help the wide application of electric heavy trucks to enable the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries

TURPAN, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, the staff of State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company came to Toksun County, Tulufan City, Xinjiang Province, to conduct on-site investigation for the special charging pile of electric heavy truck installed by Xinjiang Puruwei Trading Co., LTD.

According to the latest data from the traffic force insurance, in the first half of 2024, the number of insurance registrations in the heavy truck market reached 212,000. Among them, the number of registrations of electric heavy trucks was 26,043, a year-on-year surge of 158%.

In order to solve the problems of electric heavy truck charging pile installation data and complicated process, State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company sorted out and simplified the charging pile installation process, launched the "green channel" of electric heavy truck charging pile installation, organized the establishment of charging pile installation work class, and continuously improved the quality and efficiency of power supply service.

Up to now, there are more than 700 electric heavy trucks in Tulufan City, and 67 special charging piles for electric heavy trucks have been built, with a total capacity of 27,250 KWH, providing solid power support for the wide application of electric heavy trucks in Xinjiang.

Since the electric heavy truck entered the market, State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company has continuously focused on the development and construction of the "eight industrial clusters" in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, increased the construction of charging infrastructure, optimized the level of power supply service, and laid a solid foundation for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries in Xinjiang and the acceleration of new quality productivity.

SOURCE State Grid Tulufan Electric Power Supply Company