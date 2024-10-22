Tune Protect and bolttech Insurance Partner to Launch AirAsia Travel Insurance in Hong Kong

The strategic collaboration aims to provide comprehensive travel protection for Hong Kong travellers

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune Protect Re Limited ("Tune Protect"), the global travel and lifestyle reinsurance specialist, in partnership with bolttech Insurance ("bolttech"), the Hong Kong general insurance arm of international insurtech, bolttech, launched AirAsia Travel Insurance for Hong Kong customers on AirAsia Berhad ("AirAsia") flights. This is made possible through AirAsia Berhad, the licensed corporate agent of bolttech Insurance in partnership with Tune Protect Re Limited, the insurance programme manager of AirAsia.

AirAsia Travel Insurance is available to purchase via the AirAsia website, AirAsia Move Mobile App and Tune Protect AirAsia website for customers departing from Hong Kong on all AirAsia flights. Customers can choose between the Lite Comprehensive Plan and the Plus Comprehensive Plan, for benefits like personal accident coverage, trip cancellation, baggage and flight delay coverage, and 24-hour Worldwide Travel Assistance.

This initiative is part of Tune Protect's strategic plan to expand its regional presence and offer comprehensive and affordable travel protection for its customers. By partnering with bolttech Insurance, Tune Protect aims to meet the evolving needs of travellers in Hong Kong. This collaboration is a synergy of bolttech's local market reach and expertise and Tune Protect's ability to provide comprehensive yet affordable travel insurance.

Alister Musgrave, Regional General Manager for Hong Kong & Taiwan at bolttech, said, "We're thrilled to provide Hong Kong travellers with convenient protection and peace of mind through AirAsia Travel Insurance. Our collaboration with Tune Protect highlights our commitment to improving our partners' offerings and providing customers greater choice, ease, and a superior customer experience."

"We are excited to launch the new travel insurance product in partnership with bolttech Insurance for AirAsia guests. This initiative enhances our service offering for Hong Kong travellers and aligns with our strategic vision for regional expansion, establishing ourselves as a leader in the travel insurance industry. This strategic expansion is key to our goal of becoming a global player in the travel sector. We look forward to enhancing the travel experience of AirAsia guests by providing them with comprehensive insurance coverage, ensuring peace of mind during their journeys, " said Janet Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Re.

A key feature of this travel insurance is the On-Time Guarantee, which provides a payout if customers experience a delay of at least two hours from their original or rescheduled departure time advised by AirAsia.

For more information on AirAsia Travel Insurance, visit https://www.tuneprotect.com/airasia/hong-kong/en/home/.

The above information is intended as a general summary of the AirAsia Travel Insurance product. Please refer to the policy wording for the detail terms, conditions and exclusions of the product. AirAsia Travel Insurance policy is underwritten by Bolttech Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("bolttech Insurance"), which is authorised and regulated by the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong to carry on general insurance business in Hong Kong. bolttech Insurance is responsible for providing your insurance coverage and handling claims under the policy.

Air Asia Berhad is a licensed insurance agent of bolttech Insurance for the distribution of general insurance products in Hong Kong.

About Tune Protect Group Berhad

Tune Protect Group Berhad (Tune Protect) is a financial holding company listed on the main market of Bursa Malaysia. Aspiring to be the lifestyle insurer that everyone loves in the region, Tune Protect aims to simplify the insurance experience leveraging digital and offer affordable, yet comprehensive protection plans and propositions to suit individual and corporate needs in the Health, Lifestyle and SMEs pillars. Tune Protect has established a global presence across 30 countries through its general insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries, joint venture companies, as well as via strategic partnerships with local underwriters in these markets.

For more information on Tune Protect, visit their website at https://www.tuneprotect.com/

About Tune Protect Re Limited

Tune Protect Re Ltd ("TPR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tune Protect Group Berhad, was established in 2011 specialising in non-life reinsurance businesses, particularly in Travel and Lifestyle. Its strengths in Travel and Lifestyle are demonstrated through successful partnerships, facilitating market activation for its partners, notably within the airline sector. TPR strategically partners with underwriters across 49 countries, complemented by a comprehensive network of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).

TPR offers an array of innovative travel products including parametric travel solutions, health products and various lifestyle offerings. Additionally, through its retakaful window, TPR actively underwrites and supports reinsurance arrangements for Hajj and Umrah travel products in collaboration with insurance partners across diverse markets. Beyond its reinsurance services, TPR is backed by strong digital capabilities and technology to enable seamless digital experiences for its partners, encompassing the entirety of the sales process to claims management.

About AirAsia

The birth story of AirAsia, the aviation arm of Capital A, is an industry legend. It started back in 2001 when Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun bought an ailing airline with two aircraft and 200 staff and turned it into the fourth largest in Asia, with more than 200 aircraft and 21,000 staff across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and more. With affordability, inclusivity and accessibility underpinning the operation, AirAsia has carried more than 800 million guests to over 130 destinations in its network. With the mission to serve the underserved, it has connected people and places, and has largely been credited for democratising air travel in the region with its famous tagline 'Now Everyone Can Fly'.

About bolttech Insurance

Bolttech Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("bolttech Insurance"), is an established general insurance company authorised by the Insurance Authority in Hong Kong. bolttech Insurance offers a wide range of general insurance solutions to meet the evolving needs of individual and business customers. bolttech Insurance is part of the international insurtech group, bolttech.

For more information, please visit www.bolttechinsurance.hk

