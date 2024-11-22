Turfan Leads the Way: Electricity Drives Development of Smart Irrigation Demonstration Zone

TURFAN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company personnel conducted a site inspection at a 329-acre grape water-saving smart irrigation demonstration zone in Gaochang District. During the visit, they performed detailed temperature checks on the smart agriculture system's electrical equipment, advancing smart and secure power management within the zone.

This year, Turfan has spearheaded the development of water-efficient grape agriculture by establishing a 329-acre water-saving smart irrigation demonstration zone in Gaochang District. The initiative investigates the potential of digital technology to optimize water conservation. The zone's management platform gathers real-time data on a range of environmental factors, including temperature, moisture, wind speed, humidity and cumulative rainfall, directly from the grape fields. It then automates watering, fertilization and pest control through advanced big data analysis, delivering scientific solutions directly to farmers.

To facilitate the electrification of smart irrigation, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has built and enhanced 986.76 kilometers of power lines at 10 kV and below, guaranteeing a dependable power supply for water-saving initiatives. The company has deployed grid managers to provide personalized, door-to-door services using the Village-Grid Collaboration system. They assist customers with regular inspections and maintenance of electrical equipment, driving Turfan's progress towards efficient irrigation and water-saving agricultural practices.

