Turfan, Xinjiang: 90,000 households have achieved clean heating

TURFAN, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, Turfan's annual "coal-to-electricity" project was completed, and 90,172 households bid farewell to traditional coal-fired heating and achieved clean heating.

In order to allow residents to use cleaner and safer new electric heating equipment as soon as possible, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company completed the combing of power grid engineering projects in advance, organized key forces to speed up the transformation of supporting rural power grid projects, completed the assembly of 12,983 poles, tightened 511.49 kilometers of lines, and installed 384 distribution transformers.

Compared with traditional coal-fired heating, electric heating does not have any gas and smoke emissions, the thermal efficiency reaches 95%, and the controllability is strong, which can realize the control of households and rooms, so that people can stop heating, and effectively improve the heating efficiency and experience of the majority of residents.

After three years of construction, 248,400 households have been renovated from coal to electricity, covering Hami, Turfan, Bazhou, Aksu, Kashgar, Hotan and other regions.

