Turfan, Xinjiang: Achieving Full Coverage of Automated Remote Workstations in the Distribution Network

TURFAN, China, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After the deployment of the automated remote workstations, we observed significant improvements in equipment operation efficiency and fault handling, as well as continuous monitoring of equipment status," said Yuan Zongfan, an inspector from the Distribution and Transportation Inspection Class of Turfan Power Supply Company in Gaochang District, State Grid, while inspecting the operational status of the automated remote workstation equipment for the county distribution network on January 26.



In recent years, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has actively promoted the transformation and upgrading of distribution network automation. By installing 222 feeder automation devices, the company has achieved an 80% line coverage rate. In February 2024, the construction of automated remote workstations began, leading to the completion of a new generation of main stations and the extension of three sets of vertical isolation devices and three sets of electronic substations in County Area I. This initiative has enabled the sharing of fundamental functions such as data collection and monitoring of the distribution network, thereby significantly enhancing the efficiency of line fault handling and operation and maintenance.



Moving forward, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to enhance the transformation of the distribution network, further expand the capabilities of the county main station, deepen the application of feeder automation, improve customer power experience, and contribute to local economic and social development.

