Turfan, Xinjiang: Annual electricity generation from new energy sources will exceed 10 billion KWH for the first time

News provided by

State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company

30 Oct, 2024, 10:06 CST

TURFAN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, with the completion of the first phase of the 1 million kilowatt "solar thermal energy storage + photovoltaic integration" project in Shanshan Qiketai, Turfan, Xinjiang, and the conditions for full capacity grid-connection, it is expected to add 2.13 billion KWH of new power generation annually. This marks the first time that the annual power generation scale of new energy in Turfan power grid will exceed 10 billion KWH.

With a total investment of 6 billion yuan, the "photovoltaic + solar thermal" integration project in Shanshan, Turfan, plans to build 900 MW photovoltaic power generation system and 100 MW solar thermal power generation system, and build two 220 kV booster stations, using renewable energy generation technology combining photovoltaic and solar thermal salt energy storage. Among them, the average annual power generation of photovoltaic power stations is about 1.95 billion KWH, and the average annual power generation of photovoltaic thermal power stations is about 170 million KWH.

At the beginning of this year, the total installed capacity of new energy in Turfan power grid is 3.54 million KWH, and the annual power generation is expected to be 7 billion KWH. Since the beginning of this year, the installed capacity of new energy connected to the grid is 1.3 million kW, and the annual new energy generation is expected to be 3.9 billion KWH, and the total annual power generation is 10.9 billion KWH.

Since the start of the project, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has built a new supporting power grid project in advance - the 220 kV transmission project of the Turfan Shanshan Jian Quan Zidong booster gathering Station, completed the project construction on schedule, and made every effort to ensure energy security and smooth grid connection.

