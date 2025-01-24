Turfan, Xinjiang: China's "Heat Pole" with a Maximum Temperature Difference of 63°C Supports Cold Water Fish Farming

TURFAN, China, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, at the farm of Dacaohu Cold Water Fish Co., Ltd. in Gaochang District, Turfan, 30 tons of cold water aquaculture salmon were freshly harvested and will be distributed to first- and second-tier cities in China during the Spring Festival. The farm is situated near Aiding Lake, the lowest altitude area in China, where abundant cold water resources from Tianshan Mountain glacier meltwater provide significant potential for development and utilization. Through an electrified water circulation control system, the water temperature remains consistently around 18°C year-round, resulting in a maximum temperature difference of 63°C between the pool water and the external environment.

To ensure the healthy development of the aquaculture industry, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has actively implemented the "three zero, three province" service initiative. This includes constructing a new 10 kV power line spanning 6.1 kilometers and installing four distribution transformers, thereby saving customers approximately 1.61 million yuan in electricity costs. Regular door-to-door services have been normalized to ensure reliable power supply for customers.

Turfan has established two salmon farming bases, comprising a total of 66 land-based fish ponds that raise 350,000 salmon. With the support of efficient water-oxygen mixing technology, the output is 8 to 10 times higher than traditional farming methods, with an expected annual production of 1,000 tons and a value exceeding 80 million yuan. Currently, in addition to Turfan, Xinjiang has also developed several other salmon-producing regions in Yili, Bazhou, and other areas, producing a total of over 7,000 tons annually, accounting for about 30% of the national output. These efforts have successfully broken the constraints imposed by climate, environment, and region on salmon farming.

