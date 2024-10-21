Turfan, Xinjiang: Construction of the first pumped storage power station begins

TURFAN, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, at the foot of East Tianshan Mountain in Shanshan County, Turfan, Xinjiang, the first pumped-storage power station project of Turfan, Xinjiang Huadian Shanshan pumped-storage Power Station project, entered the construction state.

In recent years, Turfan City has made every effort to build a new energy base of 10 million kilowatts, and promoted three pumped storage projects with an installed capacity of 4 million kilowatts into the national and autonomous region planning. The Xinjiang Huadian Pumped Storage Power Plant project is the first pumped storage power plant project approved in Xinjiang in 2024, and the sixth pumped storage power plant project approved in Xinjiang.

The planned installed capacity of the power station is 1.4 million kilowatts, the total investment is 11.5 billion yuan, the planned construction period is 72 months, the designed annual power generation is 1.75 billion KWH, and the annual new energy consumption can be promoted to 2.3 billion KWH, which is equivalent to saving 650,000 tons of standard coal and reducing 1.75 million tons of carbon dioxide.

In order to promote the grid connection of the power station, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has set up a special service team, established a normal communication mechanism with the power station construction party, made the preliminary planning of the supporting grid-connection project in advance, provided professional service guidance during the construction of the power station, and tracked the construction progress of the power station to ensure that the supporting grid-connection project was completed in advance and the power station was put into operation on schedule. To create favorable conditions for promoting the construction of a new power system and ensuring clean energy delivery in Xinjiang.

