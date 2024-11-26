Turfan, Xinjiang: Electricity empowers thousand-year-old villages to rejuvenate

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, the staff of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company came to Tuyugou Village, Shanshan County, Turfan City, Xinjiang, to provide professional technical guidance for the upgrading and reconstruction project of the ancient village and ensure the safety of electricity during the renovation of the ancient building.

Tuyugou Village, located in Shanshan County, Turfan City, has been rated as "China's Famous Historical and Cultural Village." Having a history of more than 1,000 years, it was an important post on the ancient Silk Road, and is also a place where diverse cultures meet, with more than 20 precious cultural relics and historic sites. The traditional houses of Tuyugou Village are built with loess rammed and have a unique style, which can be called the 'Museum of Raw Earth Architecture' in Xinjiang. It is one of the oldest existing Uygur villages in Xinjiang.

In order to meet the electricity demand for the upgrading and transformation of ancient villages, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company actively connected with the government, combined with the local natural environment and the distribution of ancient buildings, and invested a total of 3.29 million yuan to upgrade the power supply area of ancient villages, build and renovate 1.66 kilometers of 10 thousand volt lines, and replace 5 transformers, with a capacity of 1.8 trillion volt ampere.

At present, the traditional village protection project of Tuyugou Village is still progressing in an orderly manner, and projects such as Tuyugou Tourist Town and Painter's Village will make the layout of cultural tourism more perfect.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company