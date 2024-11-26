Turfan, Xinjiang: electricity powers small grapes to support ten billion industries

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, three trucks loaded with 82 tons of red raisins were transported from the park of Xinjiang Turfan Fruit Co., Ltd. to Qingdao, Shandong Province, and will eventually float across the sea and sell them to the European market.

Turfan, the "China Grape Holy City", is a high-quality grape-producing area in China. It grows more than 500 kinds of grapes, with a planting area of more than 630,000 mu and an annual output of more than 1.4 million tons. It has built a whole industrial chain production and supply system integrating fresh grapes, raisins and wine, with an output value of nearly 10 billion yuan.

Recently, various raisin products have been on the market. There are 68 raisin processing enterprises in Turfan, with more than 300 processing products and a raisin processing capacity of 220,000 tons. In order to meet the electricity needs of raisin production and electrification, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company continued to transform the power grid and implement 128 power grid renovation and upgrading projects in Gaochang District to help the development of the local raisin processing industry with strong power supply guarantee.

At the same time, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has established a special power service class for grape processing enterprises to formulate a power supply service plan for more than 100 grape deep processing enterprises in Turfan according to the "one enterprise, one policy" to help the development of the local grape industry. At present, the grape products in Turfan have been exported to Italy, the Netherlands and other European countries, and the brand influence is constantly improving.

