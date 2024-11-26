Turfan, Xinjiang: RPA robots help save more than 4,800 hours of labor and improve work efficiency

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, employees of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company quickly and accurately completed the basic information maintenance of 3,372 customers by using the RPA robot "Add Account Contact" program.

RPA robot is not a physical robot in the traditional sense, but a software program. Based on pre-set rules and processes, it completes a large number of "fixed rules and highly repetitive" work by simulating human operation of computer software systems, such as data collection, processing integration, multi-application system operation, calculation and report generation.

The application of RPA robots in power mainly focuses on improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, enhancing data quality and optimizing customer service. They can simulate human operations and automatically complete tasks such as power inspection, intelligent scheduling, marketing data analysis, data processing, work order business processing, electricity collection, customer service support, operation and maintenance monitoring and maintenance, so as to significantly improve work efficiency, reduce the error rate of manual operation, and reduce labor costs.

Up to now, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has developed 48 RPA robot application scenarios, covering many majors such as transportation inspection and communication, saving more than 4,800 hours of labor time and improving business execution efficiency by more than 90%.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company