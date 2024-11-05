Turfan, Xinjiang: The Cumulative New Energy Power Generation Goes Above 50 Billion KWH

TURFAN, China, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, it was learned from the power dispatching and control center of the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company that by the end of this October, the cumulative new energy power generation enabled by the Turfan power grid went above 50 billion KWH, reaching 52.612 billion KWH, leading to conservation of 30.47 million tons of standard coals and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 80.09 million tons.

Turfan, also known as "Fire Prefecture and Wind Reservoir", is rich in wind energy and solar energy resources. Beyond that, the "San Shi Li Wind Area" and "Bai Li Wind Area" there are well-known throughout the country. In 2007, the first wind farm in Turfan was put into operation, and later in 2011, the first photovoltaic power station built there was put into operation as well. In the following 10 years, new energy power generation projects came into being in an endless stream one after another.

On October 26 this year, as the first batch of 300,000 KW photovoltaic energy under the 1 million KW "photovoltaic + solar-thermal" integrated project in Qiquanhu Town, Turfan was formally put into operation for the purpose of power generation, the installed capacity of new energy in the Turfan power grid exceeded 4 million KW for the first time and reached 4.14 million KW, accounting for 56.8% of the total installed capacity of the power grid.

In order to ensure the smooth delivery of new energy, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has put great efforts in optimizing the new energy transmission grid frame. This year, the company has built six new supporting power grid projects to promote new energy grid connection and consumption, and it is expected that by the end of this year, the installed capacity of new energy will increase to 6.74 million KW, accounting for 67.3% of the total installed capacity of the power supply. By then, the utilization rate of new energy will reach 95%, and the annual power generation capacity will go above 10 billion KWH.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company