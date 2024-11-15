Turfan, Xinjiang: Village network co-construction to create a "new quality productivity of fish-grass symbiotic agriculture."

TURFAN, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the staff of the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company came to the Fish and Grass Co-production Demonstration Zone in Shuguang Village, Chakkal Township, Gaochang District, Turfan City to carry out a safe electricity inspection.

The demonstration area is part of Turfan City's 'national green food high-quality and efficient pilot area' and a key project for the development of new agricultural productivity. It covers an area of 40 acres and includes 23 standardized fish ponds, 3 sets of forage planting equipment with a daily output of 10 tons. The grass yield is equivalent to that of 30,000 acres using the traditional 'land planting method'.

In accordance with the development model of "fish fertilizer water, grass purification, fish farming with water, grass feeding cattle", the water saving rate of the project has reached 60%, and the output value of the entire fish-grass symbiosis project is nearly 10 million yuan, which will also play an important role in driving the development of animal husbandry and promoting nearby employment opportunities for farmers.

In order to ensure the smooth production of the project, in the early stage of project planning, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company relied on the "village network co-construction" work system to efficiently complete the planning and approval of the electricity plan, organized special personnel to carry out door-to-door telegraph installation services, invested in the construction of 2 kilometers of distribution lines, and installed 2 250 kVA transformers, which solved the power demand for project construction and operation.

