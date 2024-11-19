Turpan's Wind Power Capacity Achieves New Milestone with Over 4 Billion kWh Generated in 2024

TURPAN, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – As of November 18, 2024, Turpan, a city in China's Xinjiang region, had generated 4.377 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) from wind since the beginning of the year, a 4.33 percent increase over last year's output, according to data released the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company's Power Dispatch Control Center.

Turpan is known for its abundant wind energy resources due to its many areas with winds generally ranging between 30 and 100 km/hour. Since the first wind farm became operational in 2007, Turpan's total installed wind power capacity has surged to 2.26 million kilowatts, up 29.89 percent from the 1.74 million kilowatts recorded in early 2020.

To establish a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system and maximize renewable electricity output, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has expedited the development of the grid infrastructure, streamlining the transmission routes for renewable energy. This year, the company has committed 125 million yuan to six crucial grid projects, including the addition of a 65.8-kilometer, 220 kV line specifically for renewable energy. Through these initiatives, the firm aims to deliver superior grid services while prioritizing the addition of further renewable energy sources. These efforts have ensured that wind power utilization has consistently exceeded 95 percent.

By the end of this year, Turpan's installed wind power capacity is projected to increase by 2 million kilowatts to 4.26 million kilowatts. This will account for 42.55 percent of the region's total installed capacity, further advancing the transition to clean, green, and low-carbon energy sources.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company