TurtleTree Announces Formal Partnership with Singapore-Based Future-Focused CPG Company MAD Foods; Launching Coffee Line with LF+ Mid-Year 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TurtleTree , a local leader in sustainable nutrition, today announces it has joined forces with its first Singapore-based organization, MAD Foods , a company dedicated to offering Ready-to-Drink better-for-you products. This partnership will see MAD Foods enhance their popular oat milk coffee beverages with LF+, TurtleTree's vegan-certified lactoferrin. This collaboration aims to deliver a healthier, more functional beverage to consumers that bolsters key health benefits such as immune support, gut health and iron regulation.

While lactoferrin is already used in some supplements and infant formulas today, supply scarcity means that demand continues to be a challenge for other verticals such as sports nutrition, adult and elderly nutrition, women's health and more. Lactoferrin is a diverse and multifunctional ingredient and TurtleTree has tackled the challenge of scaling the production of this high-value protein via precision fermentation, enabling it to supplement the global shortage of lactoferrin as well as meet the demand of new consumers who were previously unable to access the protein because of high costs and supply issues, without the animal. By earning Self-GRAS in November of 2023, TurtleTree has begun to commercialize and scale its production over the last 12 months.

Statistics show that nearly 75% of consumers are increasingly interested in products that offer functional health benefits such as immune support, gut health and overall wellness. The partnership between TurtleTree and MAD Foods is one that will meet this demand by providing health benefits via LF+ as a part of a consumer's daily coffee routine.

"Turtletree is very excited by MAD Foods' mission and to support their expansion into functional nutrition as well as the accessibility of this high-value protein in Singapore, Australia and beyond," said Fengru Lin, CEO, TurtleTree. "It's exhilarating to work with such passionate founders and to have the opportunity to scale this product globally."

Founded in July 2019, MAD Foods was created to give people the choice to consume convenient, healthy and sustainable ready-to-drink products. The team supplies 3,000 retail locations in Singapore and Malaysia and will soon be expanding to Australia, with options of a single, double or decaf shot of espresso and oat milk. By utilizing LF+, MAD Foods offers a more health-conscious option in an ever-expanding market. As consumer education continues to increase, especially in regard to functional ingredients, this collaboration with TurtleTree aligns perfectly with the shift toward beverages that support both physical and mental well-being.

"Both our global distributors and retailers are extremely excited about this partnership between MAD and TurtleTree. To tap into the USD45B functional market is to be given the opportunity to grow exponentially," said Angelique Teo, Co-Founder & Creative Head, MAD Foods. "Our motto of Tomorrow, Today has now been leveled-up and we are looking forward to fulfilling what today's savvy consumer wants."

TurtleTree continues to have a stellar year receiving its vegan certification from Vegan Action, securing its first commercialization partnerships with Cadence Performance Coffee and STRIVE Milk and being recognized in Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas . Both MAD Foods and TurtleTree are currently at Singapore International Agri-Food Week and are taking conversations while at the show. To learn more about the work that TurtleTree is achieving and its future roadmap with companies like MAD Foods, please visit https://www.turtletree.com

Press contact: Sofia Spieler, [email protected] , 315-395-1877

Media Portal: https://sites.google.com/turtletree.com/media/home

About TurtleTree

TurtleTree is a biotechnology company creating a new generation of nutrition—one that's better for the planet, animals, and people everywhere. Harnessing cutting-edge precision fermentation technology, TurtleTree is creating better-for-you ingredients sustainably and affordably, with benefits that enhance not only plant-based foods but a wide variety of everyday food products. In November 2023, the organization received Self-GRAS for its animal-free lactoferrin and received vegan certification in February 2024. For more information, please visit TurtleTree's website and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About MAD Foods

MAD Foods is committed to crafting products that give people the choice to consume conveniently, healthily, and sustainably. Headquartered in Singapore with a branch office in Kuala Lumpur, MAD Foods places innovation at the core of its offerings. Each beverage is focused to deliver functional benefits that support a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Since its 2022 launch, MAD Foods has experienced rapid growth, expanding to 3,000 doors within 18 months. Having successfully entered key markets in Singapore and Malaysia, MAD is set to expand into Australia and the US. Stay connected and learn more by visiting MAD online and following all their updates on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

