JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TusCBEC, a member of the TusStar innovation ecosystem and event partner for the AI collaboration initiative, is promoting and inviting universities, research institutions, enterprises, and startup teams to participate in the China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Collaboration Program.

TusCBEC Invites Global Innovators to Join China–ASEAN AI Innovation Collaboration Initiative

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, driving advancements across sectors such as intelligent manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, finance, and digital services. As AI technologies evolve, collaboration between regional innovation ecosystems is becoming increasingly important to accelerate the development of the digital economy.

China and ASEAN have emerged as two of the most dynamic regions for digital innovation. In recent years, both sides have strengthened cooperation in areas including digital infrastructure, smart city development, and cross-border e-commerce, creating a solid foundation for deeper collaboration in artificial intelligence.

China's strong capabilities in AI research and industrial applications complement ASEAN's rapidly growing digital market and increasing demand for digital transformation. By combining technological innovation with market opportunities, the China–ASEAN partnership aims to support regional economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development.

The upcoming AI Innovation Collaboration will bring together innovators, researchers, and industry leaders to explore AI applications across multiple sectors, including:

Manufacturing and industrial automation

Agriculture and food systems

Logistics and supply chain management

Healthcare and medical technology

Finance and digital services

Culture, tourism, and education

Selected projects participating in the program may receive funding opportunities, access to investment and financing networks, and connections to industry partners, helping accelerate the transition from technological innovation to real-world industrial applications.

TusCBEC welcomes innovative AI projects from universities, research institutions, enterprises, and entrepreneurial teams interested in expanding collaboration within the China–ASEAN innovation ecosystem.

For more information about project submissions and participation requirements, please contact:

[email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/4dhKs71

SOURCE TusCBEC