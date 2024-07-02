TÜV Rheinland Awards First Pre-Certification in India to Avaada Group for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Production Facility at Gopalpur, Odisha

First-of-its-Kind Certification Sets New Benchmark for Sustainable Energy Solutions.

NOIDA, India, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, proudly announces the issuance of its first Pre-Certification in India to Avaada Group, a leading "sand to molecule" company.

This certification was provided to Avaada GH2 Private Limited to produce Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia as part of its integrated Greenfield project, a renewable energy-powered hydrogen-ammonia plant with a production capacity of 0.5 MMTPA of Green Ammonia in Gopalpur, Odisha along the East Coast of India. The plant will cater to both Domestic and International customers.

Avaada's project has been assessed and is found to fulfill all the required design criteria for the entire Greenfield project, based on defined production methods, storage methods, and transportation of the product to the neighboring port for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia. TÜV Rheinland's pre-certification for RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) under the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive II (REDII) regulations provides evidence of the production, storage, and transportation of Green Ammonia in a climate-neutral manner on Well-to-Port basis.

By providing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia certification (as per TÜV Rheinland Standard H2.21 RED II Hydrogen), TÜV Rheinland enables its stakeholders to ensure that Green Ammonia and Green Hydrogen produced from regenerative sources have significantly lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional hydrogen or fossil fuels.

On achieving the significant milestone, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said, "Securing the Design Stage Certification from an international player like TUV Rheinland for our Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, is a testament to Avaada's leadership in sustainable project development. This certification adheres to the stringent requirements of the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) including renewable energy power usage, geographical and temporal correlations, and Greenhouse Gas emission intensity, showcases our commitment to environmental excellence.

Our project's compliance with European Union regulations and achievement of a carbon intensity well below the RED II limit highlights our dedication to reducing environmental impact. Moreover, Avaada takes pride in being the first company in India to complete the design stage certification as per the EU regulations. This landmark achievement marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and innovation in the green hydrogen and its derivatives sector."

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Benedikt Anselmann, Regional Executive Vice President, India, Middle East & Africa, TÜV Rheinland, said, "We are pleased to award this pre-certification to Avaada GH2 Private Limited, marking our first in India for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia production. The journey towards a sustainable future is well underway, with green hydrogen playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition."

Mr. V Ravi Kumar, Vice President, Industrial Services, TÜV Rheinland India, added, "This pre-certification is a testament to Avaada's commitment to excellence in green hydrogen and ammonia production. We are proud to support Avaada in their journey towards sustainable energy solutions and look forward to seeing the positive impact of their Greenfield project." He added, "Our TÜV Rheinland Standard H2.21 sets the criteria for certifying a zero or negative Product Carbon Footprint. Our RED II compliant Hydrogen certification covers Green, Blue, Turquoise, and Carbon-Neutral Hydrogen, enabling customers to verify multiple climate-friendly aspects with one certification."

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About Avaada Group

Avaada Group is at the forefront of the energy transition, involved in Renewable Energy Generation, Solar PV Manufacturing, development of Green Fuels including Green Ammonia, Green Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and providing Energy Storage Solutions. Under Mr. Vineet Mittal's leadership, the group has become a significant global energy player. Avaada Energy, its renewable power generation arm, aims to achieve 11 GWp capacity by 2026. Avaada's strong execution capabilities and proven track record have attracted significant international investments, including a fund commitment of US $1.3 billion in 2023.

