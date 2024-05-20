TÜV Rheinland India Recognized as Telecom Security Testing Laboratory and Expands Accreditation to WI-FI CPE

Empowering Manufacturers with Enhanced Security and Pre-Compliance Testing Solutions.

BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, is proud to announce that it has been designated as a Telecom Security Testing Laboratory (TSTL) in India by the National Centre for Communication Security (Department of Telecommunications), Government of India. This accreditation underscores TÜV Rheinland's commitment to ensuring the conformity assessment of security requirements for telecom equipment within the region. Additionally, the company has expanded its accreditation to include Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), further solidifying its position as a comprehensive testing partner in the telecommunications industry.

As a designated Telecom Security Testing Laboratory (TSTL) in India, TÜV Rheinland is poised to lead the charge in ensuring the security and integrity of telecom equipment. In an era where cybersecurity threats loom large, this designation showcases TÜV Rheinland's proactive approach to assess critical infrastructure and instilling trust & confidence to customers.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Mr. John Ramesh, Head of Cyber Security Business, TÜV Rheinland India stated, "We are honored to be recognized as a Telecom Security Testing Laboratory in India. This designation reaffirms our expertise and capabilities in ensuring the security and reliability of telecom equipment. At TÜV Rheinland, we are committed to providing industry-leading testing and certification services that enable manufacturers to bring safe and secure products to market."

In addition to the designation as a TSTL, TÜV Rheinland has expanded its accreditation to include Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), complementing its existing accreditation including IP Routers, covering all mandated products under the scheme. This expansion enhances TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive suite of testing services, positioning the company as a one-stop solution for pre-compliance testing of telecom equipment.

With its designation as a Telecom Security Testing Laboratory and expanded accreditation to WI-FI CPE, TÜV Rheinland India continues to uphold its commitment to delivering trusted testing and certification solutions that support the growth and innovation of the telecommunications industry in India.

