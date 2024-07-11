TÜV Rheinland Introduces Innovative Online Platform with Personnel Certification

Revolutionizing Professional Development with Streamlined Access to Globally Recognized Certifications in India.

BENGALURU, India, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in Testing, Inspection & Certification services, is proud to announce its certification program - Personnel Certification (PersCert) in India. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the field of professional development, offering streamlined access to globally recognized certifications designed to empower individuals and organizations alike.

PersCert is a customizable certification solution tailored to meet the unique needs of educational institutions and corporate entities. This flexibility enables training institutes, educational organizations & corporates to align the certification process precisely with their specific requirements and strategic objectives.

The program employs a meticulous certification process by PersCert to evaluate competencies of students and participants, upholding the highest industry standards. This includes rigorous assessments of course content, teaching methodologies, and examination procedures. Benefiting from TÜV Rheinland's global reputation, PersCert certifications offer international recognition and credibility, thereby enhancing career prospects and professional mobility for certified individuals.

The integration of PersCert with Certipedia, TÜV Rheinland's renowned online certificate database, guarantees transparent and verifiable information on certified professionals. This seamless integration enables employers and authorities to effortlessly verify the authenticity and status of certifications, thereby cultivating trust and reliability in professional qualifications. Additionally, PersCert conducts regular audits and updates to its certification processes, ensuring alignment with the latest industry advancements and maintaining relevance in professional standards.

Commenting on the certification program, Mr. Renjith Gopalakrishnan, Assistant General Manager, People & Business Assurance, said " At TÜV Rheinland, competency is not just a requirement; it's our legacy. We have meticulously crafted certification processes that rigorously assess and validate the skills and knowledge of individuals. Our certifications serve as a benchmark of excellence, empowering professionals to excel in their careers and contribute positively to their respective fields."

PersCert TÜV is TÜV Rheinland's independent certification body operating in 50+ countries all over the world. We assess acquired and existing qualifications in accordance with the principles of internationally recognized standards such as ISO/IEC 17024. The certificates of PersCert TÜV represent convincing proof of competence and enjoy an excellent reputation in companies, associations and educational institutions.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

