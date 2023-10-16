Tuya Smart Presents Leading IoT Technologies for Energy-Saving at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT developer service provider, presented a series of energy-saving solutions covering home energy management, SMB Lighting, Smart HVAC, and Smart Mobility, etc. at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2023 (hereinafter referred to as HKEF). "Connect the World, Shape the Future of Energy" is the theme of Tuya's exhibition, which aims to make it easier for customers all over the world to accomplish energy-saving and efficiency-improving goals.

Today, there is a growing imbalance between global energy supply and demand. According to the Statistical Review of World Energy 2023, global primary energy consumption in 2022 reached a record high, exceeding 600 EJ, and global energy demand grew rapidly. The growth of energy consumption in the Asia-Pacific region was particularly strong. Over the past 20 years, the Asia-Pacific region's demand for electricity has increased by 200%, and is becoming a major market for global energy development in the future.

In light of this, both upstream and downstream customers in the energy sector are actively looking at environmentally friendly and low-carbon development paths. The energy business is rapidly integrating IoT, AI, cloud computing, and other cutting-edge technology. At the same time, new momentum is emerging for energy industry reform. As a pioneer in the IoT industry, Tuya has a clear understanding of the trend of an environmentally friendly transformation of the global energy sector. With the support of its strong platform capabilities and IoT technology, Tuya has introduced numerous energy-saving solutions that cover a variety of industries and scenarios. At the HKEF, Tuya's energy-saving solutions were widely praised by customers at home and abroad.

Tuya Smart Home Energy Management System

To Accelerate the Implementation Energy-saving at Home

Home energy management is a key part of energy transformation. Residential electricity consumption accounts for more than 30% of the total social electricity consumption in most countries. Coupled with the aging home electricity equipment and an information gap between power-consuming equipment and the power grid, home energy management is becoming crucial.

To help global developers further explore the home energy-saving market, Tuya has created a home energy management system, providing one-stop IoT energy solutions bother the consumer and utilities markets. Relying on Tuya's PaaS2.0 and its rich hardware ecosystem, Tuya can provide households, energy installers, operators, and brands with tools for energy collection and management, energy-saving optimization, load scheduling, construction, operation, maintenance management, and realize the smart synergy of the energy chain including solar power, energy storage, charging, and usage.

For example, when the household load uses more electricity than it generates, load scheduling can be carried out to reduce electricity expenses. When the power grid is unstable, or there is a sudden blackout, energy storage, and discharge strategies can be set up during the off-grid period to meet the end-consumers energy usage needs.

For home users, the energy-saving strategies must be easily accessible. After multiple iterations and optimizations, Tuya's Home Energy Management System launched a brand-new function at the HKEF, which is the integration of energy-saving algorithms, smart equipment, and scenarios. Customers can help end-users add energy-saving scenarios that relate to their equipment with one click through the App. This not only improves convenience and efficiency but also greatly enhances the effectiveness of energy-saving in households. It further promotes the implementation and popularization of home energy management.

Tuya Smart SMB Lighting Solution

Opening up a New Path for Energy-saving in the High-end Lighting Market

In addition to addressing the energy management needs of households, Tuya also showcased its Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) lighting solutions facing the high-end lighting market.

This solution features core devices such as central control screens, SMB gateways, and voice speakers, along with peripheral products like SMB switches, drivers, high-end speakers, curtain motors, and mood lights, to comprehensively assist developers in creating immersive lighting experiences centered around spaces and people. It attracted many developers to stop by and try it on-site.

For example, to meet the demand for light synchronization in high-end scenarios, Tuya introduced the Zigbee gateway version of the HDMI home screen synchronizer solution, which can not only serve as a Zigbee gateway to control and manage sub-devices, but also synchronize them with the lighting and audio at home. This means that indoor lighting will change colors according to the content of movies or games shown on the screen, creating a more immersive atmosphere.

Through this solution, small and medium-sized businesses can also create a green, healthy, energy-efficient lighting environment with high quality. For example, in apartment and residential scenarios, based on the "human-centric lighting" algorithm, Tuya can simulate the lighting from sunrise to sunset by adjusting parameters such as brightness and color temperature. By achieving lighting transitions throughout the day to better align with the human biological clock and circadian rhythm, bringing a better living experience for residents.

In parking lot scenarios, when a car approaches or leaves, the radar sensing technology incorporated in the Tuya SMB solution can enable lights to automatically turn on or switch to dimmer conditions. It also supports customer-defined lighting ranges, automatically illuminating the lighting fixtures according to the car's route, thus improving the energy efficiency of lighting devices in all directions.

Currently, the Tuya SMB solution has been implemented in various scenes such as resident houses, villas, museums, art centers, galleries, B&Bs, and hotels, achieving significant energy-saving effects. On average, it can help save 63% energy in office scenarios and approximately 82% in warehouse scenarios.

Tuya Smart HVAC Solutions

To Realize both Intelligence and Energy conservation

According to the statistics released by Technavio, the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market will increase by U.S. $41.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%. About 53% of the growth in the global HVAC equipment market will come from the Asia-Pacific region, where the HVAC market has huge potential.

To help its customers seize the new opportunities in the current HVAC market, for this HKEF, Tuya brought a comprehensive smart HVAC solution that has been upgraded and iterated many times. Tuya's solution can quickly build a smart HVAC system and realize the intelligent management of the whole process covering equipment-end, cloud-end, platform-end, and mobile-end, thereby changing the current situation of "high energy consumption and high waste" in the HVAC market and meeting the urgent needs.

Regarding hardware, the solution covers heat pumps, thermostats, air conditioners, floor heaters, ventilators, water purifiers, commercial motors, and other HVAC equipment, customers can create the most suitable hardware solutions according to their demands. In terms of software, customers can not only use the free public version of the App but also customize the differentiated features to create an App for their brands, to achieve flexible management and control.

For example, customers can enable end-users to set up thermostats, sensors, air conditioners, ventilation systems, etc. through a Tuya-enabled App, to automatically turn off the air conditioner or ventilation system when the indoor temperature or air quality reaches a certain set temperature or index, thus enhancing energy utilization efficiency.

In addition to providing support for hardware and software capabilities, customers can also realize more diversified functions through the smart HVAC solution, such as device and scenario management, distributor management and multi-dimensional data analysis, etc., which can further enhance operational efficiency while providing consumers with a smarter and more comfortable energy-saving experience.

Tuya Smart Travel Solutions

Leading Low Carbon Travel

With the dual background of global carbon reduction goals and the energy crisis, low-carbon and environmentally friendly travel methods have gradually become a trend. Taking E-bikes as an example, according to the 2023 Green Travel Trend Report, the global E-bike market has reached U.S. $30 billion and is expected to reach nearly U.S. $40 billion by 2025. In terms of regional market share, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest proportion, accounting for 68.1% of the global market in 2022.

In response to the strong demand for low-carbon travel in the Asia-Pacific region, Tuya has launched smart travel solutions with its strong forward-looking vision and innovative capabilities. From the "light" smart solution using Bluetooth modules to the "full" smart solution using 4G VCU, Tuya fulfills customers' different needs and promotes the intelligent transformation of the outdoor travel industry.

Through the Tuya-enabled Bluetooth modules, 4G VCU, and smart travel App, customers can quickly achieve the intelligent upgrade of their products and App integration control, and implement smart solutions on their e-bikes, electric scooters, or electric motorcycles. In terms of the App, customers can customize its personalized functions through OEM methods according to their own functional needs, including travel history cloud storage, anti-theft, ambient light control, NFC unlocking, and carbon reduction statistics, helping to achieve a greener, safer, and more personalized travel experience.

In addition, Tuya's commercial charging station solution also shines at the exhibition. The solution supports the OCPP open charging protocol, meaning that the platform enabled by Tuya can provide charging services in China, the United States, the European Union, and other areas of the world, and supports multiple payment methods. In addition, this solution can help charging station equipment manufacturers build efficient device management networks, through off-peak charging, reservation charging, and shared charging, to provide end-consumers with a secure and easy charging experience.

Tuya's Intelligence Business

Enabling Industry Customers to Start Energy-saving Mode

At the HKEF, Tuya's Intelligence Business showcased its comprehensive technical capabilities in the energy field. Customers can leverage the continuously iterated energy-saving module in the Intelligence Business solutions to add an energy-saving "halo" to various commercial scenarios such as hotels, residential households, communities, commercial lighting, and buildings, creating all-around energy-saving solutions.

For instance, in the Tuya Residential exhibit area, Tuya's energy management capabilities attracted numerous visitors for detailed consultation. This solution supports customizable energy consumption rules, coupled with Tuya-enabled devices such as occupancy sensors and smart circuit breakers, enabling efficient energy management in apartments and other public areas. When no one is detected in a specific area, the system automatically responds to the energy-saving rules by turning off lights or selected appliances. Additionally, property managers can use the App to precisely manage the water, electricity, gas, and other energy-consuming devices in the apartments, thereby reducing daily energy consumption.

In the Tuya House & Real Estate exhibition area, Tuya displays an industry leading smart home solution, heling customers to build green, smart households. The center control panel, smart speakers and other devices enabled by Tuya can be linked and control lighting, curtains, air conditioning, sockets, etc. at home, through the touch screen, voice command, App, etc.. Moreover, with Tuya's solution, homeowners can intelligently adjust the equipment based on different situations to experience a comfortable life that meets their needs, while also reducing electricity expenses.

The energy-saving equipment and cutting-edge solutions made possible by Tuya at the HKEF have given global developers new perspectives. They have not only shown off their new green and low-carbon experiences in a variety of scenarios but have also sped up the implementation of energy-saving solutions through a variety of options like modularization, lightweight design, full industry coverage, etc. Tuya will continue to be a leader in the development of "smart + energy-saving" in the future. Tuya will also work with global customers to fuel the sustainable growth of the energy sector to jointly advance toward a new green, intelligent, and sustainable future.

