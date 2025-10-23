When design and technology share the same philosophy, living well becomes effortless.

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and leader in smart yard innovation, is announcing a new partnership with Darren Palmer, one of Australia's most prominent interior designers. This collaboration celebrates a shared belief that good design should do the work for you, creating spaces and experiences that are both beautiful and functional.

TV star Darren Palmer partners with Aiper to champion the power of great design

Known for making timeless, stylish design accessible to everyone, Darren Palmer joins Aiper as a brand partner to explore how the principles that shape great interiors, such as harmony, simplicity, and intention, can extend outdoors, redefining how Australians care for their homes.

"Aiper is proof that the best design is the kind you hardly notice, quiet, clever, working in the background," says Darren. "When design removes friction, it gives people space to live more freely. That is the mark of true luxury."

Darren has made a lasting impact on Australian design, from bespoke homes to everyday luxury. As a long-standing judge on The Block , he's helped millions approach design with confidence and continues to inspire future designers through his accredited Darren Palmer Masterseries course.

The visionary team at Aiper has recently launched the next generation of intelligent pool cleaners Scuba X Series, alongside the debut of the all-new IrriSense Smart Irrigation System. Building on the success of the original Scuba Series, the Scuba X Series represents the most advanced intelligent pool cleaning technology to date and includes three models: Scuba X1, X1 Pro, and X1 Pro Max. Driven by a commitment to innovation, Aiper creates solutions that take the hard work out of home upkeep, giving people back their time to enjoy the outdoors.

Just as Darren Palmer's interiors are designed to restore balance and calm, Aiper's fluid-inspired design philosophy and cordless, intelligent systems quietly handle pool and yard maintenance, removing friction from everyday life. The same aerodynamic precision that defines the Scuba X1 Pro Max mirrors the principles Darren applies in his interiors — clean lines, harmony, and effortless flow. Their partnership celebrates the parallels between aesthetic appreciation and practical innovation, showing how thoughtful design can elevate daily routines into moments of quiet satisfaction.

"As a designer, I appreciate products that combine form and function seamlessly," said Darren Palmer. "My favourite Aiper product is the Scuba X1 Pro Max — a masterpiece of design inspired by movement and balance. It's a true all-in-one solution that delivers both power and precision, looking as refined as it performs. It takes care of everything effortlessly, allowing you to simply enjoy your space."

"We are thrilled to welcome Darren Palmer into the Aiper family," says David Sholl, Aiper Key Account Manager, Australia. "His design philosophy mirrors our own approach to technology, purposeful, minimal, and quietly powerful. Together, we are showing Australians that caring for your home can be as considered as designing it."

In an age where homes are more than places of rest, reflecting identity, creativity, and care, Aiper and Darren share a vision for the future where good design and smart technology work hand in hand, helping people reclaim time, restore calm, and find beauty in simplicity. Because when good design does the work, life itself becomes the masterpiece. For more information see here.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions. Aiper products are available across Australia through Aiper.com and leading retailers, including Clark Rubber, Pool & Spa Warehouse, and Swimart.

