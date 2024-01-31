TVBS partners with mParticle to build a 360-degree customer view

mParticle will empower TVBS to deliver better personalization at scale across channels.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform, today announced their strategic partnership with TVBS, Taiwan's leading commercial television broadcasting company. TVBS will use mParticle's intelligence capabilities to build a 360-degree view of their customer journey and to be well prepared for the cookieless world. This collaboration marks a pivotal step for TVBS in building more personalized experiences for their users at scale across various channels.

TVBS operates over ten news services across Asia, attracting over 30 million unique users per month. Since TVBS has developed a sizable audience, they need to understand who their customers are and how they engage.

TVBS is leveraging mParticle's flexible identity solutions to unify anonymous and known data to 360-degree customer profiles, enabling them to understand customers' needs at scale. With a real-time, first-party data foundation solution from mParticle, together with Master Concept as a consultation and implementation partner, TVBS is able to perform granular segmentation and deliver more relevant experiences across brands and advertising channels.

"mParticle's industry-leading solutions take the guesswork out of decision-making. When we understand the full picture of our customer, we can act with greater intelligence, accuracy, and effectiveness. With mParticle's AI-driven guidance, we're able to build deeper, personalized experiences at scale," describes Lily Wang, Division Controller, Digital Business Department at TVBS. "As an internationally renowned CDP with rich experience, mParticle stands as a strategic and valuable partner for our organization."

"To create experiences that grow customer loyalty at scale, enterprise organizations need to be able to understand individual customers' needs," describes Rob Murphy, Senior Vice President of Global Revenue at mParticle. "By partnering with mParticle, TVBS will have the customer data foundation in place to deliver captivating experiences across channels, translating customer data into customer joy."

About mParticle

mParticle, a real-time Customer Data Platform, turns customer data into customer joy by seamlessly orchestrating the entirety of the customer data stack. mParticle's powerfully-configurable platform combines data activation, security, and AI insights to help global brands like NBCUniversal, HBO Max, and SoFi quickly and confidently use data to make decisions. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

