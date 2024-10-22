TVS MOTOR COMPANY LAUNCHES THE ALL NEW TVS APACHE RTR 310 AT NATIONAL BIKERS WEEKEND IN SINGAPORE

Showcases the TVS Apache product portfolio –TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycles to the audience at National Bikers Weekend

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment, today launched its new sports motorcycle – the TVS Apache RTR 310, the freestyler, at National Bikers Weekend in Singapore. This highly anticipated naked sports motorcycle redefines the realm of two-wheeled exhilaration with its impressive blend of power, agility and style, that is poised to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts and adrenaline aficionados.

Launch of TVS Apache RTR 310 at National Bikers Weekend in Singapore

The company also showcased its Apache product portfolio at the National Bikers Weekend from October 18 – 20, 2024. Singapore's premier and the only motorcycle exhibition attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from across Singapore and neighbouring regions. The event will also feature the latest motorcycles in the market, including Street, Urban, Sports, Off-Road, Lifestyle, and Electric models.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 leads the segment in innovation right from its unique design, engine layout, heat management and many differentiated technologies which are focused on rider engagement, safety and comfort. The motorcycle promises an unmatched riding experience, setting new benchmarks and offering a gateway into the world of the freestyler.

At the exhibition, TVSM displayed the Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RR 310 along with the new TVS Apache RTR 310. The motorcycle show will be a platform for visitors and auto enthusiasts to see the first-in-class features, design and technology products for the ultimate riding experience.

Speaking on the launch and participation, Mr. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are excited to introduce the new TVS Apache series - RTR 310 in Singapore at the National Bikers Weekend. The TVS Apache RTR 310 represents the next generation of the TVS Apache series, which carries a 20-year racing heritage and a global community of over 5.5 million Apache customers. It is a part of the rapidly growing premium motorcycle brand worldwide. This freestyling performance motorcycle offers an exceptional combination of power, agility, and style. We are confident that the product will appeal to riding enthusiasts with its stylish features and high performance. Additionally, we invite attendees to visit our pavilion at the National Bikers Weekend to experience TVS Motor's engineering, quality, and design expertise."

Presenting at the launch event, Mr. J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, said, ""With the launch of TVS Apache RTR 310, we have redefined our engineering to a whole new level by offering motorcycle enthusiasts in Singapore a powerful and technologically superior motorcycle that provides them with a unique riding experience. We are committed to bringing in new products with feature that delight the customers and enhancing of Apache portfolio. We are also in the process of training and educating our service network partners on the unique technology features of this motorcycle.Our endeavour is to provide best-in-class sales and service experience to our customers."

TVS Apache RTR 310 - Product Details:

Redefining Tech:





+ Cruise Control + Bidirectional Quickshifter + Dynamic Class D LED Headlamp + Race Tuned Linear Stability Control + Dynamic Brake Lamp + Lightweight aluminum sub frame + 5 Ride Modes including all new Supermoto Mode + Tire Pressure Monitoring System + Unique Reverse Inclined DOHC Engine

+ 5" TFT Cluster with GoPro Control, Music Control,

Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity,

Telephony and Navigation

+ Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control with 6D

IMU o Cornering ABS o Cornering Traction Control o Cornering Cruise Control o Wheelie Control o Slope Dependent Control o Rear Lift-off Control









Power to the freestyler, packed with performance:

Built from ground-up, the motorcycle's 312.2 cc engine has a unique reverse inclined DOHC engine that provides a compact engine layout resulting in mass centralisation. The all-new forged aluminium piston is 5% lighter which produces a peak power of 35.6 PS @ 9,700 rpm and maximum torque of 28.7 Nm @ 6,650 rpm. The engine is tuned for all range torque delivery which gives you unlimited thrill across the power band and the fastest in segment 0-60 of 2.81 secs

The power is delivered through a 6-speed transmission with all new Bi Directional Quickshifter.

Additionally, the motorcycle offers ultimate Stability Control systems with Linear and Dynamic cornering controls.

The first in segment cruise control maintains the set speed without any throttle or clutch input helping in reducing rider fatigue over long distance riding. The cruise control feature allows you to downshift and upshift up to 2 gears to achieve optimum cruise rpm and use cruise for longer period.

Race Tuned Slipper Clutch allows for rapid downshifts, allowing for later braking and more precise cornering. The assist function tightly binds the clutch plates during acceleration, to provide enhanced torque carrying capacity with reduced clutch operating force.

The Engine Coolant Jacket Optimization along with 23 rows of radiator tubes is designed to have best-in-class heat management by reducing the engine temperature, allowing for superior performance and higher revving.

The motorcycle brings in Glide Through Technology (GTT), a first-in-segment feature that aids ease of riding during slow movements while in traffic or otherwise.

Sculpted Design and Dynamics of the freestyler:

The TVS Apache RTR 310 sports a forward biased mass with an upswept sleek tail giving it a unique streetfighter silhouette. The DRL, headlamp and tail lamp are all designed to give a menacing cyborg look. The unique lightweight aluminium sub frame embodies an exoskeletal look that maximizes its agility. The all new lightweight 8 spoke dual coloured alloy wheels enhance the flamboyance.

The Hyper Spec trellis frame of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is designed to provide excellent dynamic response at higher speeds, greater agility and ease of manoeuvrability. This is further accentuated with sporty steel tapered handlebars to give the rider precise control. The machine's ergonomics are optimized for better load distribution to give excellent steering control and good lower back comfort during long rides. The adjustable hand levers provide 4 levels of adjustment for increased accessibility during diverse riding styles.

The suspension on the motorcycle is honed and tuned by the experts from KYB. The monoshock with monotube floating piston technology has hydraulic stopper with check valves providing precise damping and smooth dynamic response to achieve best-in-class lateral acceleration and cornering speeds. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with Michelin Road 5 tyres, that are engineered with next-gen compounds and featuring Michelin's patented ACT+ technology, to provide superior grip for cornering and offer a premium ride feel.

Advanced Technology for the freestyler:

Built on a foundation of advanced technology, the motorcycle is equipped with 5 ride modes namely Urban, Rain, Sports, Track and the all-new Supermoto mode that disengages the rear ABS while maximizing the power. The horizontal 5" TFT race computer offers unique UI themes, and customizable settings including traction control, cruise control, quickshifter, climatic seat control, TPMS, headlamp brightness and DRL control. The SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity links the TVS Apache RTR 310 with your smartphone offering a series of features including telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, precise turn by turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert.

The SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity links the TVS Apache RTR 310 with your smartphone offering a series of features including telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, precise turn by turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert. The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking.

Fully adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment on the front suspension and preload + rebound damping on the rear monoshock which a wide range of adjustability for varied riding conditions. The kit also includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System to keep real time track of tire pressure for optimum performance and Brass Coated drive chain that not only enhances the look of the motorcycle but also protects from rust thus increasing the life of the chain.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 exclusive freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears and lifestyle merchandize for the customers to choose from.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

Additional details and updates are available on www.tvsmotor.com

