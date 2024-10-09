TVU's Routing Solution Revolutionizes Fuji Television's Sports Broadcasts

Enhancing live broadcasts of golf and football with TVU Router's multi-network aggregation capabilities.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in Japanese broadcasting, Fuji Television has consistently delivered high-quality live broadcasts for golf and football leagues. Since June, they have integrated TVU Router solutions into their workflow to stabilize camera control between field cameras and the OB station. After comprehensive consultation and testing, Fuji Television adopted TVU's advanced multi-network aggregation routing technology to improve their dynamic productions.

Camera assistant carrying a TVU Router

The production team employed the IoT version of the TVU Router, which combines multiple local LTE networks to create a stable, high-bandwidth bidirectional link. This essential technology established a virtual LAN (VLAN) between cameras and the OB station, enabling remote control. Field cameramen can now focus solely on capturing optimal shots based on live director instructions, while video engineers manage settings like aperture and brightness remotely, ensuring seamless wireless camera production.

TVU's multi-network aggregation solution was selected for its robust and reliable performance. Field tests validated its ability to maintain stable connections, essential during live events in challenging environments such as densely forested golf courses and crowded stadiums. Moreover, TVU Router's P2P mode allows flexible VLAN setup between any two points, offering a versatile solution that balances mobility and cost-effectiveness.

TVU Router is available in various forms, including professional-grade, rack-mounted, and mobile applications, supporting backpacks, boxes, industrial routers, and mobile devices. Its IS+ multi-network aggregation technology enables efficient network overlay, achieving bandwidths up to 1.5Gbps for high connectivity and reliability.

Post-successful deployment, Fuji Television is pleased with the improved dynamic field camera capabilities and plans further enhancements like Tally and Intercom communication between field and OB personnel. This solution will also be applied to other events, such as marathons, where cameras on motorcycles will closely follow participants. Empowered by TVU Router's technology, Fuji Television's production team will deliver more dynamic live footage with outstanding video quality.

The innovative TVU Router multi-network aggregation routing solution has significantly enhanced Fuji Television's remote broadcast production, setting a new industry standard for efficiency and reliability. This successful application promises to enrich live sports broadcasts, ultimately offering audiences a richer, more engaging experience.

