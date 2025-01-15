Two Agilent Factories Among 13 to Join World Economic Forum Lighthouse Network

Recognition brings the company a total of four Lighthouse designations as global advanced factory for its breakthroughs in scaling Fourth Industrial Revolution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the World Economic Forum has named two of Agilent's smart factories in Asia as a Global Lighthouse Network, a community of 189 global leaders leading the way in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in advanced manufacturing.

Agilent sites in Shanghai, China, and Penang, Malaysia, are two of 13 factories across the world that have just been added to the latest cohort of Lighthouses.

Agilent's new Lighthouse designation as global advanced factory located at Bayan Lepas in Penang, Malaysia

This recognition marks Agilent's third and fourth Lighthouses for its breakthroughs in scaling AI, 3D printing, robotics, big-data analytics, and industrial internet of things (IIoT). Since 2022, two of Agilent's manufacturing sites - Singapore and Waldbronn, Germany - have earned this prestigious distinction. The company remains the sole analytical and clinical laboratory technology company worldwide to be recognized by the Forum.

"This important milestone showcases Agilent's leadership in building factories of the future by integrating advanced digital technologies across our end-to-end operations," said Agilent CEO Padraig McDonnell. "Our factories of the future not only elevate our customers' experiences and exceed their expectations, but they also continuously develop our future workforce."

Agilent's Shanghai factory serves as a global strategic manufacturing hub, integrating R&D, quality-assurance, supply-chain and logistics-management capabilities. To enhance the production of highly customized gas chromatography, it deploys smart manufacturing with AI-assisted instrument design, using cutting-edge indexed repository to optimize precision, efficiency, and innovation.

As a result, the site has improved productivity by 56%, lead time by 31%, and customer satisfaction on delivery exceeding 96%. Today, China has become the single largest market for Agilent outside of the U.S. and has been an important part of the company's growth strategy.

Agilent Penang deploys game-changing AI in 3D-printing to automate material configuration, optimize printing of highly customized components, and minimize waste. By integrating AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics into additive manufacturing, the factory reshaped a capacity-saturated site into a digital operation with real-time monitoring and predictive insights for smarter, more agile production capabilities.

Its integrated digital platform has improved productivity by 40%, manufacturing cost by 32% and delivery lead time by 48%. As one of Agilent's global strategic facilities, the Penang factory hosts a state-of-the-art Global Instrument Design Center and a Biochemical Safety and Reliability Lab.

"Empowering the frontline and fostering inclusive digital cultures is at the heart of success for Lighthouses," said Fernando Perez, Senior Partner and Head of Operations Innovations, McKinsey & Company. "These pioneering sites are building resilient, future-ready workforces and demonstrate that investing in people is as crucial as investing in technology. It is the powerful combination of both that drives meaningful change that extends beyond factory walls to make positive impact across production ecosystems."

Tapping into 4IR technologies, Agilent successfully built resilient value chain ecosystems capable of quick response to evolving market demands. These advancements provide scientists with faster access to the instruments they need, accelerating research discoveries. With its long-standing values of innovation, Agilent continues pushing its smart factories around the world to bring great science to life and serve as a beacon to other manufacturers globally.

About the Global Lighthouse Network

Launched in 2018, the Global Lighthouse Network brings together and celebrates the success of the world's leading industrial sites which achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability and talent. This global community of influential innovators, deploying over 1,000 solutions in multiple industries, includes 189 sites, 25 of which are Sustainability Lighthouses. The network now spans over 30 countries and 35 sectors. The initiative was co-founded by the World Economic Forum and Mckinsey & Company. Learn more at WEForum.org.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

