Two CityUHK scholars elected to the European Academy of Engineering in recognition of their internationally acclaimed research achievements

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Li Wen Jung, Vice-President (Talent and International Strategy) and Chair Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), and Professor So Hing Cheung, from the Department of Electrical Engineering, have both been elected as Members of the European Academy of Engineering (EAE). They have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled micro/nano-sensing technologies and statistical signal processing and intelligent algorithms, respectively.

Professor Li Wen Jung(right) and Professor So Hing Cheung

Professor Li is recognised for his pioneering contributions to AI, micro/nano-systems, robotics and biomedical engineering, with outstanding research achievements. He has published extensively in leading international journals and holds approximately 30 patents. In addition, he has founded start-ups to commercialise intelligent sensing and micro/nano-system technologies. These innovations have been widely applied in robotics, aerospace, sports analytics, education, infrastructure monitoring and industrial Internet of Things (IoT).

In addition to his research accomplishments, Professor Li has played a pivotal leadership role in the University's strategic development and internationalisation. He served as Associate Provost from 2018 to 2023 and currently serves as Vice-President (Talent and International Strategy), leading initiatives in global talent recruitment, international partnerships and strategic academic development. His leadership has contributed significantly to CityUHK's continuing development as a globally connected and innovation-driven university.

Professor Li has also made extensive contributions to the international engineering community. He previously served as President of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Nanotechnology Council, founding editor of two IEEE publications, and organiser of major IEEE conferences that have fostered international collaboration in nanotechnology, robotics, biomedical engineering and materials science. He is a Fellow of both the IEEE and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a Distinguished Overseas Scholar of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, an International Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, and a Member of the National Academy of Artificial Intelligence (NAAI).

Professor So, another newly elected EAE Member, has made sustained contributions to statistical signal processing and intelligent algorithms. His research has advanced the fields of sparse recovery, matrix completion, robust estimation, source localisation and federated learning. In recent years, his work has focused on enhancing the robustness and reliability of AI systems in complex environments. His pioneering research on sparsity-inducing algorithms, robust low-rank matrix recovery, and Byzantine-resilient federated learning has strengthened the theoretical foundations of AI while improving its practical reliability and secure real-world deployment.

Professor So has also actively promoted international academic collaboration. He previously served on the Signal Processing Theory and Methods Technical Committee of the IEEE Signal Processing Society and is an IEEE Fellow. This July, he was elected as a Member of the NAAI in recognition of his scholarly achievements, professional leadership and contributions to advancing AI. His election to the EAE further underscores the international recognition of his outstanding research achievements.

The election of Professor Li and Professor So to the EAE highlights the world-class research excellence of CityUHK scholars in engineering, AI and innovation. It also further strengthens the University's international standing in engineering research and innovation, underscoring CityUHK's commitment to advancing interdisciplinary research, translating research outcomes into societal impact and contributing to global technological progress.

Founded in 1992 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the EAE is an international academy. Its members are rigorously elected by their peers across 13 specialised engineering classes and comprise internationally renowned leaders and distinguished scholars from academia and industry, including Nobel Laureates, Turing Award Laureates, Fields Medalists, and recipients of other major international distinctions. Election to the EAE is regarded as one of the highest honours in the international engineering community, recognising sustained excellence in engineering research, technological innovation, education, and industrial leadership. The 2026 elected cohort comprises 147 Members. As of 5 August 2026, Professor Li was one of only four newly elected Members worldwide in the Mechanical Engineering (Materials) class. This year's newly elected Members also include eminent scholars and technology leaders such as Turing Award laureate Professor Vinton G. Cerf, and Nobel Laureate Professor Phillip A. Sharp.

Media enquiries:

Winnie Li, Communications and Institutional Research Office, CityUHK (Tel: 3442 5221)

SOURCE City University of Hong Kong