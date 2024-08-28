Two Japanese Fruit/Vegetable Export Promoters, JFEC and JFOODO, Collaborate with Hello Kitty for Targeted In-store Promotions Aimed at Families with Children

- Japanese Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Fair Underway in Singapore from August 23, 2024, to February 22, 2025, in Partnership with Cold Storage and Other Partners -

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Fruit and Vegetables Export Promotion Council (JFEC) and the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) are thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Sanrio Company, Ltd., the iconic company celebrating the 50th anniversary of its beloved character, Hello Kitty. This exciting collaboration will focus on the nationwide promotion of Japanese fruits and vegetables, showcasing their quality and diversity across Japan.

JFEC Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI1fl_1196U4sv.png

JFOODO Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI2fl_3H5yYCNI.png

Image for Collaboration with Hello Kitty:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI3fl_1e9jYpy4.png

Experience Japanese Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Fair

Running from August 23, 2024, to February 22, 2025, the Japanese Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Fair is a six-month event that will take place at five Cold Storage outlets across Singapore: One Holland Village, Raffles City, Tanglin, Jelita, other locations TBA.

The fair will showcase dedicated shelf space for Japanese fruits, ensuring a consistent supply of premium, fresh produce from various regions of Japan. This initiative will provide Singaporean consumers with the opportunity to enjoy high-quality Japanese fruits throughout the year, including seasonal selections. The fair will also highlight Japanese fruits as ideal for everyday enjoyment and special gifting occasions.

Participating Cold Storage Locations

- One Holland Village

- Raffles City

- Tanglin

- Jelita

*TBA

Expected Fruit Varieties and Availability Period

- Peaches: Early June to mid-September

- Grapes: Early June to mid-December

- Citrus: Late June to mid-February

- Persimmons: Late September to December

- Strawberries: October to February

- Apples: Year-round

- Sweet Potatoes: Year-round

Gifting for Various Occasions

At Cold Storage stores, customers can now purchase premium gift boxes designed for a range of occasions. Each purchase includes a complimentary original sticker, adding a special touch to one's gifts.

Gift Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI4fl_FxGC6rEQ.jpg

Note: Japanese fruits are also available at other retail stores beyond Cold Storage.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JapaneseFruitsSG

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/japanesefruit_official/

About Japan Grown Fruits Label

The Japan Fruit and Vegetables Export Promotion Council (JFEC) is advancing the export of Japanese produce using the "Japan Grown Fruits Label." This year, the JFEC is featuring a special edition of the label in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The promotion will target families with children, highlighting the premium quality of Japanese fruits and vegetables for daily enjoyment. It will showcase how these high-quality fruits are also perfect for gifting.

About Sanrio

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, Kuromi, LittleTwinStars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, gudetama, Aggretsuko, Chococat, Bad Badtz-Maru and Kerokerokeroppi. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please follow @sanriosingapore on Instagram and @SanrioSG on Facebook.

Collaboration with Hello Kitty

Japanese fruits are cultivated with meticulous care by producers, reflecting the same dedication and affection invested in nurturing children. This essence is captured in the tagline "Grown with Love and Care - Japanese Premium Fruit, Smile-guaranteed Quality -" The collaboration with Hello Kitty enhances this sentiment, combining the exceptional quality of Japanese produce with the enduring charm of a beloved character.

Production of Various In-store Materials (posters, flyers, swing POP ads, stickers, gift bags, aprons, etc.):

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI5fl_91q0p96l.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI6fl_F3eslCaP.png

Note: Current key visuals feature peaches and grapes, with plans to include additional items in the future.

Production of Digital Tools (campaign website, various social media platforms, AR filters, etc.):

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108316/202408265350/_prw_PI7fl_nF4ZeSgV.png

Japan Fruit and Vegetables Export Promotion Council (JFEC)

https://jpfruit-export.jp/english.html

The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO)

https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/

SOURCE Japan Fruit and Vegetables Export Promotion Council (JFEC); The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO)