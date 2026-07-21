Two Million Downloads, One Commitment: Moomoo Malaysia Partners Squash Legend Datuk Nicol David to Invest in Malaysia's Youth

The two-million-download milestone reflects Moomoo Malaysia's growing position as one of the country's leading digital investing platforms.

Partnership with the Nicol David Organisation will support up to 500 students through education, sports and investment literacy programmes.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Securities Malaysia ("Moomoo MY") today announced that it has surpassed two million downloads in Malaysia as it marks the milestone with a RM100,000 commitment to the Nicol David Organisation (NDO) to support youth education, sports development and investment literacy initiatives for students from underserved communities. The partnership reflects Moomoo Malaysia's belief that as more Malaysians take their first step towards investing, more young people should have the opportunity to take their first step towards a brighter future.

Indy Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Moomoo Malaysia (left) and Datuk Nicol David, Founder of the Nicol David Organisation (right) at the MOU signing ceremony, where Moomoo Malaysia pledged to contribute RM100,000 to the Nicol David Organisation.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with NDO, Moomoo Malaysia has committed RM100,000 to the Nicol David Organisation to support up to 500 students under NDO's Smart Mooves programme. The programme is an initiative that provides young people from lower-income communities with access to sports, investment intelligence and personal development support across 20 public secondary schools in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. For every RM1,000 deposited by a new user, Moomoo Malaysia will contribute RM10 to NDO as part of the initiative.

While retail investing participation in Malaysia continues to grow, young Malaysians remain underrepresented in the investment landscape. According to Bursa Malaysia, investors aged 18 to 35 account for just 20% of the country's active retail investor base. At the same time, studies have consistently highlighted persistent gaps in financial literacy among younger demographics, reinforcing the need for greater access to education, capability-building and long-term financial empowerment.

Investing in Malaysia's Youth

This partnership reflects a shared belief between Moomoo Malaysia and the Nicol David Organisation that success — whether in sport, education or investing — is built on strong foundations, discipline, consistency and access to the right opportunities. NDO's Smart Mooves programme, which focuses on students above 16, is a four-week curriculum that blends physical activity with investment education, equipping participants with essential money management and planning skills from an early age. By investing in young Malaysians today, both organisations hope to nurture a generation that is more confident, capable and prepared to pursue its ambitions.

"Two million downloads is more than a milestone for Moomoo Malaysia. It represents millions of Malaysians taking a step towards building their financial future," said Indy Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Moomoo Malaysia. "As we celebrate this achievement, we wanted to create something meaningful that gives back to the community that has supported our growth. Through our partnership with the Nicol David Organisation, we hope to help more young Malaysians take their first step towards achieving their own ambitions, regardless of their background or circumstances."

Founded by eight-time world squash champion Datuk Nicol David and Mariana De Reyes, the Nicol David Organisation is a non-profit foundation dedicated to empowering women, girls and boys through sport, education, mental health and community development. Through programmes such as Smart Mooves, Little Legends and Positive Play (+ Play), NDO supports children and families from underserved communities by providing the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to build brighter futures.

"We are deeply grateful to Moomoo Malaysia for its support of our mission to empower young people and help them realise their full potential," said Datuk Nicol David, Founder of the Nicol David Organisation. "This partnership will create meaningful opportunities for students and families, while reinforcing the importance of education, resilience and lifelong learning. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the communities we serve."

A Growing Platform for Malaysian Investors

The two-million-download milestone reflects Moomoo Malaysia's growing position as one of the country's leading digital investing platforms and highlights the increasing number of Malaysians seeking access to global markets, investing tools and financial education resources.

Today, investors on the Moomoo platform can access a broad range of investment products across multiple markets, including Malaysian stocks, U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, stock options, REITs, warrants and fractional shares. These are complemented by advanced investing tools such as Moomoo AI, Level 2 market data and an active investor community designed to support informed investment decision-making.

The two-million download milestone follows Moomoo Malaysia's recognition at the Bursa Malaysia Excellence Awards 2025, where it was named Second Runner-Up for Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation (Non-Investment Bank). The recognition reflects the company's continued efforts to raise the standard of digital investing through technology, education and customer experience.

About Moomoo Malaysia

Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("Moomoo Malaysia") is a Capital Markets Services Licence (Licence No. eCMSL/A0397/2024) holder. Moomoo Malaysia is a cutting-edge digital investment platform designed to empower investors of all levels with professional-grade tools, in-depth market data, and expert insights. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company and global partner of the NYSE and Nasdaq, Moomoo Malaysia brings world-class financial technology to Malaysia.

Moomoo Malaysia is Malaysia's No. 1 most downloaded financial app by downloads and daily active users. [1]

Dedicated to transforming the local investment scene, Moomoo Malaysia makes innovative trading tools and educational resources accessible to all investors, setting new standards in financial technology and reinforcing its position as the leading digital investment platform in the region.

Find out more at www.moomoo.com/my.

Investments involve risk. Full disclaimers at https://www.moomoo.com/my/support/topic9_37.

([1]) No.1 broker trading app in Malaysia based on cumulative download data from launch date to 30 September 2025 from the data.ai website.

SOURCE Moomoo Securities Malaysia