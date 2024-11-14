Two new energy projects in Turfan, Xinjiang, are connected to the grid for power generation

TURFAN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, two 220 kV transmission projects of booster collection stations in the alkali spring sub-area of Shanshan County, Turfan City have been completed and put into operation, ensuring the smooth grid connection of photovoltaic new energy projects with an installed capacity totaling 600,000 kilowatts.

The two PV pooling stations, invested and constructed by Henan Electric Power Group Co., Ltd. and China Energy Construction Group Zhejiang Thermal Power Construction Co., Ltd., have a design and operation period of 25 years and a total power generation capacity of 97.764 billion kWh.

The two supporting power grid projects, namely the 220 kV Transmission Project of Turfan Shanshan Alkali Quanzi South (No. 1) and the 220 kV Transmission Project of Turfan Shanshan Alkali Quanzi East (No. 3), are undertaken by Mingjia Electric Power Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company, which mainly serves the 220 thousand volt State Power Investment West Yanchi Photovoltaic Gathering Station and the 220 thousand volt Zhongneng Jianqigram Photovoltaic Gathering Station for grid-connected power generation.

The total installed capacity of the two new energy power generation projects is 2 million kilowatts, and after the full capacity is connected to the grid, the proportion of clean energy in the Turfan power grid will be significantly increased, which is expected to save 1.32 million tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.4 million tons, sulfur dioxide by 804 tons, nitrogen oxides by 838 tons and soot by 164 tons per year.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company