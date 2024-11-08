Two Schools, One Vision: XCL World Academy and XCL American Academy to Merge

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCL Education Group today announced the merger of XCL American Academy into XCL World Academy in August 2025, creating a single, unified campus dedicated to providing an exceptional learning environment that fosters diversity, academic excellence, and personal growth for all students.

XCL World Academy Newly Launched Innovation Hub in 2024

This will bring together the strengths of both schools, their innovative learning spaces, and experienced educators. Students will benefit from an enriched learning environment that seamlessly integrates the best of both worlds: the renowned IB program, along with the strong academic foundation provided by the American AERO standards.

"Following careful consideration and extensive consultation, we have made the strategic decision to merge XCL American Academy into XCL World Academy, to create an even stronger and cohesive learning environment for our students," said Gilles Mahe, CEO of XCL Education Group. "This merger will allow us to better leverage our facilities and resources, for all our students."

XCL also announced the launch of the new Innovation Hub earlier this year. The state-of-the-art multi-level building is purpose-designed to enhance the learning environment with the latest technology and specialized labs for students. The Innovation Hub is designed to be environmentally friendly and with sustainability at the forefront of design. The building includes clean air filtration in all learning spaces and home to a digital multimedia lab, specialist labs, and a multi-use esports arena.

"The $80 million investment in the Innovation Hub and other facilities at our campus in Singapore is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with the best possible learning environment," said Mahe. "These facilities will provide our students with the opportunity to learn and grow in a world-class setting."

"We are confident that this merger will deliver the best possible outcomes for every XCL student in Singapore," said Mahe. "We look forward to welcoming all of our students to the unified campus in August 2025."

About XCL Education Group

XCL Education is one of the largest, fastest growing K-12 education platforms in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, it serves over 20,000 students across 17 K-12 campuses and 45 Preschools in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. XCL Education aspires to be a trusted and respected future-focused family of schools, fostering curiosity, excellence, and creating life-shaping impact on our students, staff, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit XCL Education .

About XCL World Academy

XCL World Academy is a premium international school in Singapore, offering a rigorous academic program for students aged 2 to 18 years. The school is authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP). XCL World Academy is committed to providing a holistic education that develops students' intellectual, social, emotional, and physical well-being.

About XCL American Academy

XCL American Academy is an international school in Singapore, offering high-quality, rigorous, and accessible American education for children aged 4 – 14 years.

