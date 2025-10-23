Twothree Design Champions Sustainable Living with New Eco-Friendly Renovation Initiative

The CaseTrust-accredited firm commits to reducing the environmental footprint of home renovations by integrating innovative and sustainable design principles.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twothree Design Pte. Ltd., a multi-award-winning interior design studio, today announced the launch of its new company-wide sustainable design initiative. This comprehensive program is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of home renovations by integrating innovative, recycled materials and eco-conscious principles into every stage of the design and build process.

As a CaseTrust and bizSAFE-accredited firm, Twothree Design is addressing the growing concern of renovation waste in Singapore. The new initiative formalizes the company's pledge to prioritize the use of sustainable materials, such as recycled composite surfaces, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paints, and low-formaldehyde plywood. The firm will also implement advanced waste-minimization protocols on-site to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

"Good design is not just about aesthetics; it's about responsibility—to our clients, our community, and our planet," said Dickson Phoon, Director of Twothree Design. "Our clients are increasingly aware of their environmental impact and desire homes that are not only beautiful but also healthy and sustainable. This initiative is our commitment to leading that change in the industry, proving that luxury and sustainability can and should coexist."

A key component of the initiative is homeowner education. The firm will work closely with clients to explain the benefits of sustainable choices, from improving indoor air quality for their families to the long-term durability and cost-effectiveness of green materials. This aligns with the HDB-licensed contractor's mission to empower homeowners to make informed and responsible decisions for their renovation projects.

Twothree Design Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based interior design studio known for crafting refined, timeless spaces. Specializing in minimalist and avant-garde design, the firm blends innovative materials with meticulous craftsmanship to create homes that are both functional and luxurious. As an HDB-registered renovation contractor, CaseTrust-accredited, and bizSAFE-certified firm, Twothree Design is committed to the highest standards of quality and reliability. The studio is a multiple accolade winner at the Singapore Interior Design Awards (SIDA) 2024.

