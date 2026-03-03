TWP's Bridge+ Brings Premier Event Spaces and Coworking Solutions to Geneo

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Work Project's (TWP) newest coworking space at Geneo is now operationally ready with the completion of the cluster. Operated under the Bridge+ brand, the facility offers specialised event spaces that promise to become a networking hub for Singapore Science Park.

Bridge+ at Geneo Launches Following the Completion of the Integrated Innovation Cluster

The opening of TWP's latest Bridge+ coworking space follows the full completion of the Geneo cluster, a life sciences and innovation hub in Singapore Science Park 1. Strategically located at 1A Science Park Drive, the facility serves as a key component of the interconnected development.

Bridge+ provides high-spec coworking space and agile office solutions designed to foster a campus-style environment where research-driven enterprises and tech-led businesses can thrive in a collaborative, future-ready ecosystem.

Bridging Innovation: Specialised Event Spaces to Drive Synergy Across Singapore Science Park

TWP Geneo's coworking spaces include high-tech meeting rooms and event venues that offer a unique networking hub for the over 350 leading enterprises and science and technology firms in the vicinity.

Bridge+ at Geneo stands out as the only dedicated provider of versatile event spaces within the precinct, filling a critical gap for professional gatherings and industry showcases.

By providing a common ground for business enablers, startups, and established MNCs, TWP facilitates knowledge exchange and partnership building that promise to accelerate growth in the Singapore Science Park community.

About the The Work Project

The Work Project (TWP) is a leading provider of flexible workspaces designed to empower businesses and enhance productivity. TWP operates two brands in Singapore; TWP and Bridge+. TWP emphasises on premium design, hospitality-driven service, flexible, tech-enabled, high-end, professional workspaces in the CBD, while Bridge+ focuses on the synergy within the building and community events. Overall, TWP creates beautifully crafted modern spaces that are flexible, modular, and customisable to meet the unique needs of each client. By prioritising client branding, expansion capabilities, and individual work cultures, TWP ensures that every workspace becomes an extension of the company it serves.

