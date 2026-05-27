TWSE Returns to COMPUTEX: The World's Fifth‑Largest Capital Market Powering a Full‑Stack AI Ecosystem

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) announced its participation in COMPUTEX 2026, returning for a second consecutive year to the leading global technology exhibition under the theme "Beyond the Exchange, Behind the World's AI."

Taking place from June 2 to June 5 in Taipei under the event theme "AI Together," COMPUTEX brings together global technology leaders to showcase advancements in AI-driven innovation and next-generation digital infrastructure. TWSE's participation highlights the growing importance of capital markets in scaling AI, from innovation to real-world deployment, by connecting global capital with companies advancing the technological frontier.

During the event, TWSE will host media briefings featuring representatives from listed technology companies, including Delta Electronics (2308), Nanya Technology (2408), Asia Vital Components Company (3017), Unimicron Technology (3037), Wistron Corporation (3231), Alchip Technologies (3661), and MSSCORPS (6830). The sessions will provide insights into Taiwan's capital market and the role of listed companies in driving global AI development.

TWSE will also host a dedicated media lounge during the event, providing a space for press to engage with TWSE representatives and exchange views on market developments, capital trends, and the evolving relationship between technological innovation and capital markets. The lounge will feature a visual overview of TWSE's AI company layers, illustrating how listed companies across the AI value chain participate in and contribute to Taiwan's capital market ecosystem.

"COMPUTEX brings together the companies building the backbone of AI and next-generation technologies," said Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of the TWSE. "Our participation reflects TWSE's long-term commitment to supporting Taiwan's innovation ecosystem and enabling global investors to access the industries shaping the future. As technological transformation accelerates, TWSE aims to serve not only as a marketplace for capital, but also as a platform that connects global capital with the companies driving the next wave of innovation."

As the global technology ecosystem gathers in Taipei, TWSE's presence at COMPUTEX 2026 underscores its strategic role in fostering innovation through capital markets. Approximately 81.44% of TWSE's total market capitalization is concentrated in technology-related sectors, ranging from semiconductors to advanced computing hardware. Many of the companies at the forefront of AI development are listed on TWSE, offering global investors direct access to this pivotal segment of the market.

Registered media are invited to visit the TWSE Lounge in the VIP Briefing Room, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, TaiNEX 1. For media interested in connecting with TWSE-listed companies participating in COMPUTEX, please feel free to contact us for further information.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing the Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement, and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The TWSE provides comprehensive services to the securities market.

SOURCE Taiwan Stock Exchange