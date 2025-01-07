TWSE Transforms Innovation Board into Asia's Premier Startup Platform

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has unveiled its upgraded Innovation Board (Taiwan Innovation Board, TIB) on January 6, 2025, removing restrictions on qualified investors and opening the market to retail investors. This significant reform aims to boost market liquidity, increase accessibility, and position Taiwan as a regional leader in innovation and investment, establishing the TIB as Asia's premier platform for startups and emerging industries.

TWSE TIB Innovation Spotlight event features distinguished guests, including Dr. Yen-Liang Chen, Vice Chairman of Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) (6th from left); Sherman Lin, Chairman and CEO of TWSE (center) and Edith Lee, President of TWSE (far right). Group photo of all participants at the event.

Initially launched in July 2021, the Innovation Board was limited to qualified investors, such as institutional investors and entities with substantial trading experience and financial assets. The new framework removes these barriers, expanding access to Taiwan's 13 million account holders, up from the original 300,000 qualified investors.

"The removal of the qualified investor restriction will not only boost liquidity but also enhance company valuations," said Sherman Lin, Chairman and CEO of the TWSE.

Taiwan's capital market reached a historic milestone in 2024, soaring by over 28%, making it the best-performing stock market in Asia and the second-best globally, trailing only the NASDAQ in the United States. Lin emphasized that the TWSE will focus on "technology" and "innovation" as the dual pillars driving its future growth, with the goal of transforming Taiwan into a smart technology island.

The introduction of the Innovation Board 2.0 is a pivotal move, positioning Taiwan as a premier destination for innovative enterprises across Asia. "This initiative is expected to attract cutting-edge companies and foster an environment conducive to technological advancements and economic growth," said Lin.

Looking ahead, the TWSE plans to strengthen collaboration within domestic innovation ecosystems while targeting international markets such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam to attract startups and growth-stage companies to list in Taiwan.

"The Innovation Board 2.0 not only helps retain Taiwanese startups considering overseas listings but also aims to attract Asia's new economy companies, solidifying Taiwan's position as a regional leader in innovation and investment," Lin added.

Since its inception, the TIB has supported over 20 innovative companies with core technologies or unique business models in accessing capital markets for fundraising, underscoring its critical role in fostering innovation and growth.

Advancing Taiwan's Capital Market

A skit at the event showcased the significant upgrades to the Innovation Board and detailed TWSE's initiatives to develop a robust, investor-friendly capital market in collaboration with the Taiwan Index Plus Corporation and the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange. To enhance liquidity and engage investors, TWSE introduced initiatives, including market-making rewards for proprietary traders, broker-led education campaigns, and a lottery program for retail investors.

As the TWSE expands its international outreach in 2025, the Innovation Board is set to become Asia's premier platform for startups and emerging industries, fostering growth, investment, and innovation across the region.

SOURCE Taiwan Stock Exchange