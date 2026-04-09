TXOne Networks Advances OT Security Execution Through a Scalable, Partner-Led Model in APAC

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As industrial organizations across APAC accelerate digital transformation, the convergence of IT and OT continues to expand cyber exposure across critical infrastructure. While visibility into risk has improved, the market is now shifting toward execution, where organizations must translate insight into measurable business outcomes without disrupting operations.

TXOne Networks is addressing this shift by focusing on operational execution, helping industrial enterprises reduce cyber risk in ways that align with uptime, safety, and production continuity.

Across the region, nearly half of industrial organizations cite cybersecurity as the primary barrier to advancing digital initiatives in OT environments. The challenge is no longer identifying risk. It prioritizes actions, deploys protections safely, and reduces exposure without impacting operations.

"Cyber risk in OT is now a business risk, measured in downtime, production loss, and operational impact," said Nasser Zayour, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at TXOne Networks. "The industry has made progress in visibility, but the real gap is execution. That requires a different approach, one that combines purpose-built OT security with strong ecosystem partnerships to deliver consistent, real-world outcomes."

TXOne's approach is grounded in an operations-first model that prioritizes phased risk reduction and zero-disruption protection. Rather than forcing organizations to pay for costly system replacements, TXOne enables protection of legacy and unpatchable systems, extending asset life while strengthening resilience.

A key differentiator in this model is the channel's role. TXOne continues to invest in a scalable, partner-led ecosystem that brings together Global System Integrators, OEMs, and managed security providers to drive execution at scale.

"No single vendor can address the complexity of OT environments alone," Zayour added. "Our partners are critical. They translate strategy into execution, align with local operational realities, and help ensure that security outcomes are repeatable across regions and industries."

This partner-driven approach is especially relevant as regulatory pressure increases across APAC, with countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia advancing stricter cybersecurity requirements for industrial environments. These mandates are accelerating the adoption of segmentation, zone-based architectures, and OT-specific protection models, which are contributing to the rapid growth of the OT cybersecurity market, projected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2033.

By aligning technology, execution, and ecosystem, TXOne enables organizations to move from risk awareness to measurable risk reduction, supporting business resilience in increasingly complex industrial environments.

To hear more about this shift, Nasser Zayour will join a panel discussion at GITEX Asia 2026:

Panel: From Cyber Risk to Business Risk: Making Security Quantifiable, Insurable & Actionable

Venue: NXT Stage, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Date & Time: April 9, 2026, 3:35 PM

Attendees can also visit TXOne Networks at Booth HC-109 to learn more about its OT-native security solutions and partner ecosystem.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks delivers cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the reliability, safety, and continuity of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. The company provides both network and endpoint protection, enabling a defense-in-depth approach tailored for industrial operations. TXOne works closely with global partners and critical infrastructure operators to deliver practical, operations-focused security that aligns with real-world industrial requirements.

www.txone.com

SOURCE TXOne Networks