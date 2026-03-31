Tycoon Group Achieves Turnaround to Profit in 2025 Annual Results, Net Profit Surging 1.5 Times YoY

Growth Engines Running at Full Capacity,

Leading the Charge in Southeast Asia's Blue Ocean Market

Results Highlights

In 2025, the local retail industry still facing challenges such as changes in consumer spending patterns, as well as pressures from rising rental costs and operational expenses. Despite the challenging operating environment, the Group has maintained its resilience in adversity by closely monitoring market conditions and consumer preferences, adjusting strategies accordingly, and continuously innovating. Many health products under the Group remained bestsellers. The Group achieves a turnaround to profit by increasing revenue while implementing various cost control measures.

The Group is among the few in the industry that has taken the lead in expanding Southeast Asia and successfully establishing a local presence, possessing extensive experience in the local markets. The Group will seize opportunities to bring more quality products to the blue ocean markets of Southeast Asia and expand its business footprint.

During the year, the Group achieved breakthroughs in brand partnerships, introducing Sido Muncul, Indonesia's largest herbal pharmaceutical brand, as a partner, and obtaining exclusive agency rights for the century-old renowned brand Li Chung Shing Tong Po Chai Pills (李眾勝堂保濟丸) through major chain retail networks in Singapore, successfully expanding the Group's sales network and customer base in Southeast Asia.

For FY2025, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$1,096.6 million, representing an increase of 25.2% compared to HK$876.0 million for FY2024.

Net profit was approximately HK$15.5 million (FY2024: HK$6.0 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 156.9%.

EBITDA was HK$64.0 million (FY2024: HK$41.9 million).

For FY2025, Hong Kong distribution sales amounted to HK$524.2 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.7% (FY2024: HK$533.0 million); Macau distribution sales were HK$88.0 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.5% (FY2024: HK$89.3 million).

The Southeast Asian market experienced strong development, with total distribution sales reaching HK$85.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.0% (FY2024: HK$77.3 million). In particular, Singapore distribution sales amounted to HK$69.6 million, up by 6.1% year-on-year (FY2024: HK$ 65.6 million), whilst Malaysia achieved HK$15.0 million, representing a notable year-on-year increase of 57.3% (FY2024: HK$ 9.6 million). The Group expects to progressively expand into more Southeast Asian countries in 2026, with the Southeast Asian distribution business continuing to demonstrate robust growth momentum.

The Board has resolved not to declare any final dividend for FY2025 (FY2024: nil).



HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tycoon Group Holdings Limited ("Tycoon Group" or the "Group", Stock Code: 3390.HK), an omnichannel brand marketing and management service integrator of health products in Hong Kong, announced its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Financial Year" or "FY2025").

Performance Back on Track: Growth Engines Running at Full Capacity

For FY2025, the Group continued to deepen its presence in existing markets while expanding into more emerging Southeast Asian countries with high growth potential. The Southeast Asian market maintained robust growth for the third consecutive financial year. Meanwhile, the Group closely monitoring market conditions and consumer preferences, adjusting strategies accordingly, and continuously innovating. Many health products under the Group remained bestsellers. The Group achieves a turnaround to profit by increasing revenue while implementing various cost control measures.

For the Financial Year, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$1,096.6 million, representing an increase of 25.2% compared to HK$876.0 million for FY2024; net profit for the Financial Year was approximately HK$15.5 million (FY2024: HK$6.0 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 156.9%. During the year, Hong Kong distribution sales amounted to HK$524.2 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.7% (FY2024: HK$533.0 million); Macau distribution sales were HK$88.0 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.5% (FY2024: HK$89.3 million).

Successful Expansion into Southeast Asia with Active Promotion of Comprehensive Regional Coverage

The Group has adopted a dual-track strategy of products and sales network to drive exponential growth in Southeast Asian market share. Total distribution sales of the Southeast Asian market reaching HK$85.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.0% (FY2024: HK$77.3 million). In particular, Singapore distribution sales amounted to HK$69.6 million, up by 6.1% year-on-year (FY2024: HK$ 65.6 million), whilst Malaysia achieved HK$15.0 million, representing a notable year-on-year increase of 57.3% (FY2024: HK$ 9.6 million). The Group expects to progressively expand into more Southeast Asian countries in 2026, with the Southeast Asian distribution business continuing to demonstrate robust growth momentum.

Starting from this Financial Year, the Group has obtained exclusive agency rights for the century-old renowned brand Li Chung Shing Tong Po Chai Pills through major chain retail networks in Singapore, and secured exclusive agency rights in Malaysia for Kuku Bima Ener-G!, the flagship energy drink powder product of Sido Muncul, a leading Indonesian herbal pharmaceutical brand. This beverage powder is a best-selling product in both Indonesia and Malaysia, and is expected to further enhance Southeast Asian distribution sales.

Omnichannel Brand Marketing and Management Services for Brands

The Group has also acted as the exclusive agency for Japanese hair loss prevention brand Kaminowa in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore; and the exclusive agency for Helaslim, a popular Japanese slimming and beauty brand, in Singapore. The Group has also secured exclusive distribution rights for PNKids, a leading children's multivitamin brand in Singapore, covering Singapore and Malaysia; distribution rights for plu, a popular Korean body care brand, in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia; and the Group has been appointed as the general distributor for the well-known Mainland brand Dong-E-E-Jiao (東阿阿膠) in Hong Kong.

The Group maintains a long-term partnership with JBM (Healthcare) Limited ("JBM" (HKEX Stock Code: 2161) together with its subsidiaries, the "JBM Group"). The Group represents numerous timehonoured brands under the JBM Group that are renowned in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia, including the century-old Li Chung Shing Tong Po Chai Pills (李眾勝堂保濟丸), Ho Chai Kung (何濟公), Flying Eagle Medicated Oil (飛鷹活絡油) from Europharm, and products under Tin Hee Tong (天喜堂), including its flagship product Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills (天喜堂天喜丸), which enjoys strong brand recognition in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Notably, the Group has been granted the exclusive agency rights in Singapore for Li Chung Shing Tong Po Chai Pills and Europharm Singapore products.

Strengthening R&D of High-Gross-Margin Self-Owned and Collaborative Brand Products

In addition to its agency brand business, the Group continues to actively expand its self-owned brand product lines and collaborative brand product lines. Popular brands include Boost & Guard Pro (BG Pro博健專研) and Craft by Wakan (和漢匠心). Collaborative brands include Kinmen Qiangxiao (金門強效), SEASONS (田心日辰), and MiTime. To date, the Group has registered over 60 self-owned brand product trademarks. Best-selling products include Craft by Wakan Japanese Probiotics (和漢匠心日本多元益生菌), BG Pro Immunoglobulin Capsules (BG Pro 博健專研免疫球蛋白丸) and BG Pro Ultra Purity Deep Sea Fish Oil (BG PRO 博健專研頂級深海魚油) while collaborative brands products include Kinmen Qiangxiao I-Tiao-Gung Plaster (金門強效一條根精油貼布), SEASONS NMN 40000 (田心日辰逆轉齡 NMN 40000), and MiTime Multivitamin (MiTime 活性綜合維他命).

The Group closely monitors market demands and continuously upgrades and improves (i) its popular self-owned brand products, including Craft by Wakan Japan Liver Boost EX (和漢匠心日本護肝盾EX), Craft by Wakan Japan Joint Active (和漢匠心日本活關腱) and BG Pro CoQ-10 (BG Pro 博健專研醫學級輔酶 Q10); and (ii) collaborative brands products including Kinmen Qiangxiao I-Tiao-Gung Pain Relief Penetrating Liquid (金門強效一條根滲透鎮痛露), and Kinmen Qiangxiao I-Tiao-Gung Pain Relief Roller Cream (金門強效一條根滾珠鎮痛膏). The Group is also actively collaborating with two major local personal care product chain stores to launch new products tailored to local consumer needs and establish a comprehensive sales channel network.

Regarding collaborative brands, to complement the Group's strategy of strengthening own brand development, Mr. Wong Ka Chun Michael, the Group's Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, acquired in his personal capacity the century-old Hong Kong brand Po Wo Tong and collaborates with the Group to launch and sell more new products, including the flagship best-selling products Po Wo Tong Dampness Removing Pills (寶和堂袪濕丸) and Po Wo Tong Dampness Removing Bath Capsule (寶和堂袪濕浸泡珠), endorsed by renowned actress Ms. Selena Lee (李施嬅小姐). Since the end of 2025, the Group has established the Po Wo Tong Wellness Concept Store at Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, which is popular among Mainland tourists and local consumers, to promote traditional Chinese health care with Hong Kong sentiment, injecting new vitality into this time-honoured brand.

Mr. Wong Ka Chun Michael, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Tycoon Group, said, "As a pioneer in the local pharmaceutical distribution sector, Tycoon Group is among the few Hong Kong local enterprises that took the lead in venturing into Southeast Asia at an early stage and successfully expanded into Southeast Asia, and even fewer that are familiar with Southeast Asian health and wellness brands, understand consumer preferences across various regions, and have established presences in multiple locations. The Southeast Asian market has become a driving force for the Group's performance growth. In the future, the Group will continue to deepen its cultivation of the Southeast Asian market, steadily advance its market share in Southeast Asia, with the goal of achieving comprehensive regional coverage across Southeast Asia. 2025 marks an important milestone as the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Tycoon Group. Looking back over the past decade, we have not only accumulated a robust local sales network, an extensive customer base and rich industry experience, but have also successfully positioned ourselves in Southeast Asia and optimised our collaborative and self-owned brand businesses, laying a solid foundation for the Group."

About Tycoon Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3390)

Tycoon Group is a reputable omnichannel marketing and management service integrator of healthcare and wellbeing-related products in Hong Kong. The Group specialises in providing one-stop omnichannel services for proprietary Chinese medicines ("PCM"), health supplements, skincare, personal care and other healthcare products, including brand agent, promotion and marketing, management, distribution and sales. Through years of dedicated efforts, the Group supplies to nearly 100,000 online and offline sales points across Hong Kong, Macau, the PRC and Southeast Asia, selling products from over 300 local and overseas brands and offering more than 2,000 products, with the mission of bringing health and vitality to consumers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Asia-Pacific. The Group actively develops self-owned brands, including "Boost & Guard Pro", " Craft by Wakan", and collaborative brands such as "Kinmen Qiangxiao". The Group also collaborates with Po Wo Tong, a century-old Hong Kong brand to launch and sell more popular products. The Group is one of the major distributors for PCM in Hong Kong and has established sound relationships with the top two personal care product chain retailer in Hong Kong. For more details, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.tycoongroup.com.hk/

SOURCE Tycoon Group Holdings Limited