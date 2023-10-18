TZR Investment Welcomes Thomas Knight as the New Head of Institutional Trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TZR Investment Holdings PTE Ltd, a Singapore-based investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Knight as the new Head of Institutional Trading. In his new role, Mr. Knight will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction, leading global business development efforts, and serving as the chief strategist for our institutional trading operations.

Thomas Knight joined TZR Investment in July 2016, initially as the Head of Global Equities, and has since demonstrated exceptional dedication and performance. His extensive experience in the investment banking sector across major financial hubs including London, Tokyo, and New York which have equipped him with a unique skill set to excel in this new capacity.

Linda Reeves, HR Director at TZR, commented, "Mr. Knight has proven to be an invaluable asset to TZR Investment since his very first day. His consistent outstanding performance has not gone unnoticed, and the entire board eagerly anticipates witnessing Thomas's impactful leadership in this vital role within the company."

Linda Reeves, a spokesperson for TZR Investment, emphasized the company's commitment to nurturing and retaining top talent, stating, "TZR Investment is proud to have some of the industry's finest professionals across various sectors. In today's fiercely competitive recruitment landscape, it is more crucial than ever for us to cultivate and empower our exceptionally talented team."

Looking forward, TZR Investment is actively exploring opportunities to expand its global footprint, with considerations for establishing new offices in either the US or Europe. This strategic move aligns with the company's ambitious growth plans and underscores its dedication to serving clients worldwide.

About TZR Investment: TZR Investment is a leading Singapore-based investment advisory firm, asset manager, and private capital investment company. Since its establishment in 2012, TZR Investment has been at the forefront of connecting accredited investors with esteemed fund managers through innovative investment solutions and state-of-the-art fund management platforms. For more information, please visit www.tzr-investment.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Tan [email protected]

SOURCE TZR Investment