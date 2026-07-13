U Power's HYDRO DATA Showcases Hydrogen Power Solutions at Data Center Asia 2026 Through Keynote Speech and Industry Panel Discussion

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited today announced that HYDRO DATA, the Company's hydrogen-powered energy solutions and data center infrastructure venture, was invited to participate in Data Center Asia (DCA) 2026, where it delivered a keynote speech and joined a high-level industry panel discussion on next-generation energy solutions for AI data centers.

As one of the leading data center and digital infrastructure events in the Asia-Pacific region organized by Informa Markets, DCA 2026 gathered more than 200 exhibitors, over 8,000 professional attendees, and more than 60 industry forums covering AI computing, cloud infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and energy technologies, providing an important platform for global data center ecosystem participants.

At the event, Mr. Jia Li, Founder and Chairman of U Power and CEO of HYDRO DATA, delivered a keynote speech titled "Hydrogen-Powered AI Data Centers: A New Business Paradigm – Balancing Economic Viability, Environmental Sustainability and Long-Term Resilience." He shared insights on the growing power demands of AI-driven data centers and how hydrogen-powered solutions can support sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure development.

Mr. Li also participated in the panel discussion "Enabling AI Data Centers with Advanced Power and Energy Solutions," together with industry leaders including Virat Patel, Managing Director of Pioneer Consulting Asia-Pacific; Ben Boudreau, Chief Technology Officer of Zerra DC; and Anthony Ho, Director of Product & Solution Marketing at Equinix. The discussion highlighted that rapidly increasing AI workloads are creating significant challenges for traditional power infrastructure, making reliable, scalable, and low-carbon energy solutions increasingly critical for future data center growth.

This industry trend aligns with U Power's strategic vision that energy infrastructure will become a key factor determining the development of AI computing infrastructure. As global AI adoption accelerates, data centers require power solutions that provide reliability, rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and sustainability.

In response to this market opportunity, U Power established HYDRO DATA in May 2026 together with industry partners, with strategic investment from the Charoen Pokphand Group ("CP Group") family, to develop hydrogen-powered energy infrastructure solutions for next-generation AI data centers. Since its establishment, HYDRO DATA has secured a letter of intent for a data center energy infrastructure project in Rayong, Thailand. The project is planned with a total IT load capacity of 100MW, with a 3MW demonstration phase already underway.

HYDRO DATA utilizes advanced Proton Exchange Membrane ("PEM") hydrogen fuel cell technology and modular deployment capabilities to provide stable, continuous, and low-carbon power solutions for data centers. Compared with conventional power generation solutions, PEM fuel cell systems offer advantages including faster deployment, high energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced energy independence, helping data centers address power supply constraints while meeting ESG and carbon reduction objectives.

"Since securing the 100MW data center energy infrastructure project opportunity in Rayong, Thailand, HYDRO DATA has continued to receive recognition from the global data center industry through invitations to participate in leading forums and discussions," said Mr. Jia Li, CEO of HYDRO DATA. "The AI era requires not only greater computing capacity, but also a more flexible, reliable, and sustainable energy ecosystem. HYDRO DATA is committed to advancing hydrogen fuel cell technology and intelligent energy management solutions to support the future growth of global digital infrastructure."

Looking ahead, U Power will continue leveraging its expertise in new energy infrastructure, intelligent energy management, and global market expansion, together with the strategic resources of the CP Group family, to accelerate the deployment of HYDRO DATA's hydrogen-powered energy solutions across the Asia-Pacific region and global markets.

SOURCE U Power Limited