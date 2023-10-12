Ubitus utilizes the strength of computing power to bring innovative AI technology and audiovisual media solutions

TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching the 2D AI virtual anchor Ubi-chan at the Tokyo Game Show, Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a cloud streaming pioneer, recently collaborated with NOWnews to release a highly realistic 24 hours nonstop AI anchor named 'Ni Zhen' in Taiwan.

Cloud Power: Developing Advanced AI Solutions

In an era of rapid digital technology advancement and information explosion, audiences prefer to absorb information quickly and efficiently. Ubitus offers powerful cloud computing capabilities that enable a large language model (Large Language Model) to automatically condense lengthy news content into concise news summaries by combining both text and images. With the help of AI speech recognition technology, the LLM calculates the appropriate lips movements for the AI anchor and pairs it with text-to-speech (Text to Speech) technology to deliver real-time news broadcasts from the cloud. By integrating multiple AI technologies, Ubitus is able to make the AI anchor's responses more human-like, creating a realistic character movement while providing succinct news reporting. News summaries are usually grasped in just about 90 seconds.

The transformation of media industry by AI

The growing enthusiasm for AI technology has led to its application in various industries, including media. Unlike the AI anchors created by other providers, 'Ni Zhen' from NOWnews uses 4K high-quality real-life videos for training, enabling AI to learn full-body language and lips movements. This technology enhances 'Ni Zhen's' facial expressions, making her presentation more natural and lively. By automating daily news scripts, 'Ni Zhen' can deliver concise summaries and continuous 24-hour broadcasts to the audience. Ubitus offers powerful cloud computing capabilities, ensuring smooth real-time operation of this AI system and article summarization technology in the cloud. The AI anchor can also generate content in multiple languages simultaneously and utilize AI drawing tools to customize its appearance, providing the audience with an exquisite and immediate AI anchor viewing experience.

Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, expressed, 'We are honored to successfully launch the AI anchor with NOWnews. By effectively leveraging AI to improve people's lives, we seek to continuously develop suitable solutions to drive progress in various industries.'

24 hours live news link: https://www.youtube.com/@NOWnews-sp2di

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative Game Cloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, while accelerating metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Leveraging the power of GPUs, Ubitus has ventured into AI development. Large language models (LLM), graph diffusion models, and other generative AI tools aim to provide innovative solutions for unique challenges across various industries.

