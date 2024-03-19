"Uchiboso Hyakunengo Art Festival: Environment and Desire" to Be Held in Uchiboso Region of Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA, Japan, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an official project to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Chiba Prefecture's founding, "Uchiboso Hyakunengo Art Festival: Environment and Desire" -- a novel art festival integrating the power of art, creativity, and technology -- will be held in five cities (Ichihara, Kisarazu, Kimitsu, Sodegaura, and Futtsu) in the prefecture's Uchiboso area on the Boso Peninsula facing the Tokyo Bay from March 23 to May 26, 2024.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102229/202402266989/_prw_PI1fl_P8i7Cd61.jpg

About 90 artworks, created by a total of about 80 modern artists from Japan and abroad using various techniques such as those of paintings, sculptures, videos and installation art, will be exhibited at venues such as museums in the five cities. The event is designed to provide people with opportunities to enjoy Chiba Prefecture's culture, history, rich nature, and local food while visiting the five cities to appreciate the artworks.

Title: Uchiboso Hyakunengo Art Festival: Environment and Desire

Venues: 5 Uchiboso cities (Ichihara City, Kisarazu City, Kimitsu City, Sodegaura City, Futtsu City)

Period: March 23 (Saturday) to May 26 (Sunday), 2024

*Closed on every Tuesday and Wednesday (except for April 30 and May 1. Some venues will be closed on different days.)

Opening hours: 10:00 - 17:00

*Exhibition days and hours may vary depending on artworks.

Website: https://100nengo-art-fes.jp/en/uchiboso/

List of some of the artists

Tetsuya Umeda, Motohiko Odani, Yayoi Kusama, SIDE CORE, Hiraki Sawa, Kohei Nawa, Takeshi Yasura, Dinh Q. Le

Work appreciation passport:

Sales period: March 23 - May 26, 2024

Prices: 3,500 yen (adults), 2,000 yen (elementary, junior, senior high school students)

*The tickets for appreciating artworks are sold at on-site information centers and other relevant places.

SOURCE Chiba Prefectural Government