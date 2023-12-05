UD TRUCKS SINGAPORE DRIVES HOME TRUCK ROAD SAFETY TIPS FOR ORPHANS

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff from UD Trucks, in collaboration with the Singapore Zoo, held a year-end event on 25 November 2023 that brought many merry and unique experiences for the children of orphanages in Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The half-day event was filled with a variety of experiential activities which included a 'get-to-know-a-truck' road safety awareness, a live virtual journey of the Singapore Zoo, and a pen-pal program with children from orphanages in Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Staff from UD Trucks together with children from Willing Hearts Orphanage (Philippines) posing in front of a UD Trucks’ Croner as part of UD Trucks’ “Better Life for the People” initiative to inculcate truck road safety tips, held on 25 November 2023 across Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines in collaboration with the Singapore Zoo.

"A part of UD Trucks' 'Better Life for the People' means to engage with the less fortunate communities around us. One of the main activities we have been consistently conducting around the world is a traffic safety program for school-going children, to educate and impart awareness on ways to prevent traffic accidents, particularly those involving trucks. The children learn and participate in activities with actual heavy-duty trucks to demonstrate blind spots, be aware of the sheer size of the truck and the space required when turning corners," shared Supriono Madayin, General Manager, UD Trucks Hub Malaysia.

Actual UD heavy-duty trucks were brought in and stationed at the orphanages to give the children a hands-on experience to help them understand the risks and safety precautions around trucks. The children's interests were piqued throughout the event which began with basic explanations about the truck's chassis anatomy and the features inside the driver's cab, before they were brought around the truck to experience blind spot education at the rear, front, and side of the vehicle.

Following a safety brief on the correct way to mount and dismount from the driver's cab, the children were then given the chance to climb onto the truck's cab to experience the limits of a truck driver's view. Their excitement was evident when they made a beeline for it.

Alongside the 'get-to-know-a-truck' session, they were also shown various animated road safety videos to further instill in them the basics of maintaining road safety rules and good pedestrian habits. The children also participated in a simple and fun pop quiz on road safety where everyone received a goodie bag.

Adding more delight for the children, a live and interactive virtual field trip to the Singapore Zoo was organised. Led by a ranger, the children embarked on a wildlife exploration, enjoying the full zoo experience from the comfort of their own locations. During this virtual tour, the children had the chance to closely observe various animals, including orangutans, giraffes, rhinoceroses, tigers, and zebras. Moreover, they had the valuable opportunity to gain insights into these animals' habitats, diets, and lifespans.

"In our unwavering pursuit of a 'Better Life,' UD Trucks is thrilled to announce our latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in collaboration with the Singapore Zoo. This initiative is just the beginning of our commitment to fostering positive change, and we aspire to extend its benefits far and wide. Beginning with countries sharing the same time zone as Singapore, we're embarking on a virtual journey to connect with children globally, providing enriching experiences and forging lasting friendships. Our heartfelt thanks to the Singapore Zoo for their invaluable support in making this possible, as we aim to broaden young minds and instill a global perspective. As a key component of our CSR program, we remain dedicated to imparting crucial road safety education, underscoring our commitment to creating a safer and better world for all." shared Crystal Ma, Marketing Manager, UD Trucks Singapore.

In addition, a pen-pal program was also organised for the children where they get to meet and make new friends. "To foster cross-cultural understanding and friendship among the children, we initiated a pen-pal program. Through this program, children from diverse backgrounds will have the opportunity to exchange letters, share their unique perspectives, and forge meaningful connections. This initiative not only encourages the children to practice writing in English but also cultivates empathy and appreciation for different cultures, laying the foundation for a more harmonious global future." shared Etsuko Kurihashi, External Communication Director, UD Trucks Japan.

Maria Teresa, Center Head for Willing Hearts Orphanage Inc. shared, "One of our core missions is to provide temporary shelter and family care. We also give emotional, psychological, and spiritual support and formal and non-formal education. Additionally, we implement individual case management for every child. We are very thankful that companies such as UD Trucks and Civic Merchandising have approached us to organise fruitful activities for our children".

The event concluded with everyone treated to a lunch and goodie bag.

